A 1978 newspaper article has resurfaced online, reportedly confirming the name Bola Tinubu used during his time as a student at Chicago State University.

The document, published in The Sacramento Union on Sunday, 18 June 1978, was shared in October by Nigerian journalist Tolu Ogunlesi, who posted a photo of the paper and highlighted its historical significance.

“See what I came across, in The Sacramento Union newspaper of Sunday June 18, 1978,” Ogunlesi wrote.

“Story’s about 12 black students of Chicago State University being given an introduction to the historically all-white business of racing—a milestone move in 1970s America.”

Chicago State University students participated in racing industry seminar

The article, originally written by Sharon Kornegay for the Chicago Sun-Times, detailed a pioneering initiative in which twelve black students including Bola Tinubu from Chicago State University spent over 30 hours at Maywood Park racetrack.

The programme, sponsored by the black-operated Associates Racing Association (ARA), aimed to introduce minority students to the inner workings of a traditionally exclusive industry.

“Racing is a lucrative business, but it has been a closed club that only lets certain (people) in,” said John Swain, a partner in ARA. He explained that the seminar was designed to give students a rare glimpse into the management side of horse racing, an area historically dominated by white professionals.

Tinubu’s statement on economic potential for Nigeria

Among the students quoted in the article was Bola Tinubu, identified as a Nigerian student at Chicago State University. His remarks suggested a forward-looking vision for economic development in Africa.

“BOLA TINUBU, a student [of Chicago State University] from Nigeria, said he expects to take his findings back to African businessmen as a plan for his country to make more money and create jobs for the unemployed.”

The quote has drawn attention for its potential to verify Tinubu’s academic history and the name he used during his studies in the United States. It also offers insight into his early interest in economic reform and job creation.

Historical context and relevance

The seminar marked a significant moment in 1970s America, as black students gained access to a sector long resistant to diversity. Student Larry Brown, also quoted in the piece, expressed optimism about the future: “BECAUSE OF THE shortage of minorities and our orientation to the operation of the racing business, we have the chance to be the first set of black businessmen in the field.”

ARA provided stipends to the participating students, who were reportedly enthusiastic about entering the racing business upon completing their studies.

The emergence of this newspaper clipping adds a new layer to public discourse surrounding Bola Tinubu’s educational background and early ambitions, offering a rare glimpse into his formative years in the United States.

