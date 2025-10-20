Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has promoted a long-time appointee from special assistant to senior special assistant

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has promoted Phrank Shaibu from special assistant to senior special assistant. This was disclosed in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, October 20.

The statement, which was signed by Paul Ibe, the media adviser to the former vice president, and also shared on his social media page, explained that the development was in recognition of the "unwavering loyalty, diligence, and exemplary service" of Shaibu to Atiku, the Waziri of Adamawa.

Reason Atiku promoted Shaibu

Ibe further explained that other reason for the promotion of Shaibu was due to his strategic contributions in the public communication framework of the media office of the former vice president over the years.

The statement further recalled that Atiku first appointed Shaibu as special assistant on public communication in 2018 and described the former vice president's aide as "a teacher, seasoned journalist, and crisis communication expert," adding that he had over three decades of experience in public relations and media.

This came as Atiku continued to make permutation to secure a viable platform for his 2027 presidential ambition. The former vice president has announced his intention to join the race and has dispelled every rumour of him stepping down for another candidate.

Nigerians react as Atiku promotes aide

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the statement to congratulate Shaibu for the promotion, while some took their time to reflect on the 2027 election.

Below are some of their reactions:

Utieyinnoritse McNeil commented:

"U should be releasing this press conference in the emails of companies owned by @atiku, Nigerians don’t have any business with ANY of them."

Kolade wrote:

"It's remarkable that we never hear similar reports about his former boss, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo. I can't fathom how this has escalated into headline news for the general public."

Great Kanola congratulated the media aide for the development:

"This is a solid English teacher at Success Point Akoka those days! Congratulations to him."

Owobu Oscar congratulated Shaibu for the promotion:

"Congratulations my senor brother from another mother Mr phrank."

Frank Ameh alleged that Shaibu has long been sidelined:

"Finally, after all these years of being sidelined. Frank is promoted. Interesting."

