Senate minority leader, Abba Moro, and his family have been thrown into a major mourning following the death of son and grandson in 48 hours

Moro's son was said to have completed his studies in Turkey and returned to the country for his NYSC but died in a road fatal accident

The incident has started generating widespread condolences from prominent Nigerians, including former Senate president and ex-governor

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, the senator representing Benue South senatorial district, has lost his son and granson within the space of 48 hours. His senatorial district is known as Zone C in the north-central state.

The young Moro, known as Victor, recently returned to the country from Turkey, following the completion of his studies and was planning to participate in Nigeria's National Youths Service Corps, before dying in a fatal motor accident.

Senator Abba Moro loses son and grandson within 48 hours Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Facebook

Abba Moro's grandson dies

His death, according to The Punch, reportedly happened barely 48 hours following the death of the grandson, Aba Moro junior. The younger Moro died at the age of 10.

Sending his condolence message to the high-ranking senator, Samuel Ortom, a former governor of Benue, said the tragedy did not only a sorrow for the Moro family but a mournig for all his friends, associates and relations, especially those who know the lawmaker as a committed leader and public servant.

In a statement, which was signed by his spokesperson, Terver Akase, on Monday, October 20, the former governor prayed for God's strength on Moro and loved ones to have the fortitude to carry the irreplaceable loss.

Saraki sends condolences to Abba Moro

On his part, Bukola Saraki, a former Senate president, described the incident as a "double bereavement" that "no family should ever have to bear." He sent his condolence and that of his wife to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator.

The PDP leader and his wife, Toyin, extended their condolences to the Moro's family and prayed that the "Almighty will strengthen them, comfort them, and surround them with His peace" during the trying time.

Saraki sent his condolence to the senator in a tweet on Monday, following the breaking of the news. At the same time, some supporters have taken to the comment section to mourn with Senator Moro.

Reactions as Abba Moro' son, grandson die

Below are some of their comments:

Frank wrote:

"This is so Sad, what a loss, may God help comfort the family. Amen."

Abba Moro's son and grandson die within 48 hours Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Mohd Bashir Abdulyekeen mourned:

"This is so sad to hear. In this trying time, I join Your Excellency Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki to condole with the family, friends and loved ones of Sen. Aba Moro, over the loss of their son and grandson in the space of days, may the good Lord be with them now and always."

Sidiq Shola commented:

"May God comfort their grieving souls and body in this trying time. Thanks to Sen. Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki for extending his condolences and words of relief to the grieving family."

Mahmud Tajudeen Agaka prayed:

"May God Almighty forgives the departed souls, heal and gives the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable lose."

See Saraki's tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng