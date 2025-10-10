The Citizens Connect Conference has showered praises on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his reforms in the oil and gas sector

The Southwest group highlighted how Tinubu's reforms have restored national confidence in the oil and gas sector

The group explained how a new story of reform, renewal, and restoration is unfolding under the administration of President Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been praised for his achievements in the oil and gas sector.

The Citizens Connect Conference said President Tinubu has restored national confidence in the oil and gas sector.

South West group praises Tinubu over reforms in oil, gas sector. Photo credit: Citizens Connect Conference

Source: UGC

The Convener of the group, Charles Abakpa Onoja, said a new story is unfolding — a story of reform, renewal, and restoration.

Onoja stated this while speaking at the 1st Citizens Connect Conference in Lagos.

The conference attracted participants from the six Southwestern states to examine Tinubu’s reforms and critical agencies in the Oil and Gas sector.

“Under the administration of President Bola Tinubu, and through the diligent leadership of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), led by Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, the sector has been reborn on the firm foundation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). What Nigerians are witnessing today is not luck; it is leadership — structured, deliberate, and data-driven."

The guest speaker, Prof. Yemi Oke, SAN, stated that the removal of subsidies has led to a 200 per cent increase in allocations to states and local governments.

Oke said there is also an increase in road projects, hospital projects, power sector development, the student loan scheme, and NYSC allowances.

According to Oke, the multiplier effects of oil subsidy removal include transition to a net exporter of petroleum resources, private refineries investment, gas development projects, LPG and CNG revolution.

Others include foreign exchange savings, stability, and gradual strengthening of the Naira, and fertilizer production.

Southwest group highlights Tinubu's achievements in oil and gas sector. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Oke explained that a reform is only meaningful when it touches lives.

More than ₦358 billion has so far been remitted to these trusts, funding over 500 community projects in education, healthcare, road construction, and youth empowerment across oil-producing regions. For the first time, host communities are not treated as afterthoughts—they are partners. The principle is simple: those who live with the consequences of resource extraction must share in its benefits.

“This is what President Tinubu envisioned when he spoke about Renewed Hope. Hope that is not poetic but practical; hope that builds hospitals, powers schools, and brings opportunity to communities long forgotten."

Tinubu's reforms supercharging Nigeria's oil, gas sector

Recall that Komolafe declared that Tinubu’s reform agenda is fundamentally reshaping Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas landscape, positioning it as a premier destination for global investments.

The NUPRC boss highlighted how the bold policy shifts, anchored in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 and bolstered by presidential executive orders, have ignited a surge in investor confidence, unlocking billions of dollars in fresh commitments.

Komolafe announced that in 2025 alone, the NUPRC has greenlit 28 new Field Development Plans (FDPs).

Source: Legit.ng