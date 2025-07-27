“Rice Now Available To Nigerians Across All Levels”: Tinubu’s Aide Says

Presidential aide Daniel Bwala has credited Tinubu’s administration with expanding healthcare and improving food availability across Nigeria, especially through a targeted rice policy

In a recent DW Africa interview, Bwala also affirmed the president’s physical fitness and endorsed internal party assessments ahead of the 2027 elections

The government’s achievements, including local government autonomy and increased access to essential services, have been cited as indicators of strong public support

Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser on Policy Communications to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stated that the administration’s rice policy had significantly improved food access across Nigeria.

During a recent interview with DW Africa, he stressed that rice, a staple food in the country, is now more available to citizens at all levels of society.

“We also have a rice policy that has made rice available to Nigerians across all levels,” he said.

Bwala maintained that food security remained central to the government’s strategy, with the rice policy standing as a testament to its impact on everyday Nigerians.

Tinubu’s adviser highlights progress

Speaking further, Bwala outlined several key achievements in the health sector, crediting the Tinubu-led administration with expanding services and access for millions.

He revealed that nearly 10 million Nigerians had registered for the national healthcare scheme.

“We also provided dispensaries, for example, free caesarean section for mothers who are having trouble giving birth,” he explained.

“There are subsidies also on certain prescription drugs for the people at the local level. And people are able to access that.”

Bwala stressed the administration’s commitment to equitable healthcare access, citing improved infrastructure and targeted interventions in underserved communities.

Tinubu’s medical fitness defended

Addressing President Tinubu’s international medical visits, Bwala dismissed health concerns, claiming the president was in good physical condition.

“In fact, the president of Nigeria physically is fitter than most presidents in the advanced countries,” he asserted.

He also reflected on recent endorsements of President Tinubu for the 2027 election, explaining that they aligned with the internal processes of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“It’s a procedure or a process with our party that there will be mid-term assessment… We have measured that he has performed wonderfully well.”

APC confident of public backing

Bwala expressed confidence in the administration’s political strength and public support ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to him, mid-term reviews showed strong performance, justifying expectations for continued leadership.

“And so we are absolutely confident ahead of 2027 that we have the support of our people,” he said.

He pointed to further accomplishments in strengthening local governance and security, noting the implementation of local government autonomy, increased law enforcement resources, and enhanced surveillance capabilities.

“Deepening democracy is one, which is the introduction of local government autonomy… They are able to buy vehicles and equipment that is necessary for surveillance and intelligence gathering, and then law enforcement.”

