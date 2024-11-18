Daniel Bwala emphasized focus on Tinubu's administration, calling backlash distractions by critics

Senator Ndume praised Bwala’s appointment but urged an apology to Shettima, which Bwala dismissed, citing a strong rapport

Bwala assured collaboration within the media advisory team to support the president's goals

State House, Abuja - Daniel Bwala, newly appointed Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication to President Bola Tinubu, has addressed the backlash surrounding his appointment.

Speaking to State House correspondents on Monday, Novemeber 18, Bwala underscored the importance of staying focused despite distractions.

“When you are focused on a thing, you are going to be faced with distraction. It’s not about Bwala; it’s about the president, he said.

Reiterating his commitment to the administration’s objectives, Bwala emphasized,

“It’s about the government. It’s about the president. It’s about his administration.

"I won’t feed into the negative energy that is obviously sponsored by some elements who think that by doing so, they can gaslight the president. The president is committed, and so are we.”

Recall that amid mixed reactions to the appointment, Senator Ali Ndume praised President Tinubu’s decision as a step toward inclusivity, Leadership reported.

However, he urged Bwala to apologize to Vice President Kashim Shettima for critical remarks made during the 2023 election campaign.

In response, Bwala revealed that he and Vice President Shettima share a good rapport, dismissing Ndume’s concerns as unnecessary, Vanguard reported.

“Ordinarily, I would not have responded to this issue. When I was referred to what he said, I immediately contacted the vice president.

We all cracked jokes about that. I have a very fantastic relationship with the Vice President, which even started before the court delivered its judgment on the matter," Bwala said.

Questions about Bwala’s role in light of the president having two other media advisers were met with assurances of teamwork.

