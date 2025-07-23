President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday night, July 23, played host to former governor of Ekiti state, Segun Oni, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja

Oni was accompanied by the current governor of Ekiti state and the leader of the Senate

A presidential aide, Dada Olusegun, confirmed the development and shared photos of their meeting

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

State House, Abuja - On Wednesday, July 23, President Bola Tinubu received a former governor of Ekiti state, Segun Oni, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu received the former governor of Ekiti state at the Villa on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

Oni was accompanied by the the current governor of Ekiti state, Biodun Oyebanji, and the Senate leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, during the visit.

Details of the meeting were not immediately disclosed, but it comes amid ongoing consultations between the Presidency and key political stakeholders across the country.

The meeting was held behind closed doors.

Nigerians react to Tinubu, Segun Oni's meeting

@mamatii001 tweeted:

"Kaaiii. Segun Oni ti Darugbo oooo."

@Mautiin01 tweeted:

"Jagaban of Africa."

@Gbengaoba19 tweeted:

"They should help us tell Mr. president about the conditions of Ekiti state federal roads ooo."

@Nina162460731

"Jagaban too sabi politics I pray for long life sir."

@Archimeokey tweeted:

"The most United of all the six geopolitical zone is the South West.

"Their opposite is the South East."

See the photos below;

Ekiti guber: Segun Oni dumps PDP

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Segun Oni left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after failing to grab the party's governorship ticket for the June 18, 2022 election.

Oni who participated in the PDP guber primary lost to Bisi Kolawole, the aspirant backed by former Governor Ayo Fayose.

Oni did not indicate the party he would be joining after leaving the PDP but noted speculations are rife that the ex-governor may join All Progressives Grand Alliance(AGPA) due to his governorship ambition.

2027 election: NASS leadership endorses Tinubu

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the APC national summit in Abuja, moved a motion endorsing President Tinubu as the party’s sole candidate for the 2027 election.

The endorsement was unanimously supported by National Assembly leaders, including the House Speaker and Deputy Senate President.

Akpabio mocked the PDP following the recent gale of defections and maintained that despite the current economic realities, Tinubu has performed well and deserved to be re-elected in office.

2027: APC govs endorse Tinubu as party’s sole candidate

Legit.ng earlier reported that all APC governors on Thursday, endorsed President Bola Tinubu as the sole candidate of the APC, for the 2027 presidential election.

Hope Uzodimma, governor of Imo state and chairman of the forum, announced the decision on Thursday, May 22, at the APC summit in Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of the forum, Uzodimma stated that the governors were united in their support for Tinubu’s re-election bid.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng