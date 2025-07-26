Peter Obi of the Labor Party paid a visit to the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, in Abuja

The Friday visit came weeks after Obi and El-Rufai joined Atiku Abubakar at the unveiling of the newly adopted opposition coalition aimed at unseating Bola Tinubu in 2027

Muyiwa Adekeye, media adviser to El-Rufai, shared a photo of the meeting that has sparked mixed reactions on the social media platform X

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate during the 2023 elections, visited former Kaduna state governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai at his residence in Abuja, sparking speculations about political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Peter Obi's meeting with El-Rufai in Abuja sparked fresh speculation ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: @MuyiwaAdekeye

Source: Twitter

The meeting took place on Friday, July 25, amid reports of both leaders’ involvement in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition aimed at unseating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Muyiwa Adekeye, media adviser to El-Rufai, confirmed the development in a post shared on his X page, accompanied by a photo of the duo's meeting.

The aide tweeted:

"Mr. Peter Obi visited Malam Nasir @elrufai in Abuja today."

Amid debate over the 2027 election, Peter Obi visited El-Rufai after they both aligned with Atiku Abubakar's ADC coalition. Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Nigerians react to Obi, El-Rufai's meeting

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X below;

@Malam_Adam1

"Peter Obi is a Nollywood actor, and that is all he will speak about. This election is between the APC and the PDP because they have the footprints and the spate."

@Malam_Adam1 tweeted:

"Nollywood Actor and his Director."

@BartEzeonu tweeted:

"Men are scheming."

@shamomk tweeted:

"This collabo would really make sense. One as the President, the other as VP."

@dAnLo_ tweeted:

"Formidable pairing, albeit polarizing."

Why El-Rufai, Atiku, Obi, others adopted ADC coalition

Legit.ng recalled that in July 2025, prominent opposition figures, including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, El-Rufai gathered at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, for the official unveiling of an opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and other coalition leaders officially adopted the ADC as the platform to spearhead President Bola Tinubu’s planned defeat in the 2027 election.

Former Senate president David Mark and ex-minister Rauf Aregbesola were appointed as the party’s interim national chairman and secretary, respectively.

See the photo below;

SDP disowns El-Rufai

Legit.ng recalls that in March 2025, El-Rufai announced his resignation from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

El-Rufai cited a growing misalignment between his personal values and the current direction of the APC as the primary reason for his decision.

But in July 2025, the SDP disowned El-Rufai, accusing him of impersonating the party and parading himself as its representative without membership or mandate.

El-Rufai pictured with Onanuga

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that El-Rufai, along with President Bola Tinubu's spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, were spotted at the book launch of Garba Shehu, the ex-official spokesperson for former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The picture of two men from the opposite side of the divide, El-Rufai and Onanuga, got many internet users talking.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng