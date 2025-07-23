Former Minister of Transportation and ex-Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi, arrives in Rivers State to support the All Democratic Congress coalition

The former All Progressives Congress chieftain spills powerful words over election malpractice in the state

Amaechi's visit to Rivers State draws large crowds, signalling growing support for the ADC-led coalition

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has arrived at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, as a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has arrived at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, as a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Photo credit - @ChibuikeAmaechi

Source: Twitter

The former All Progressives Congress chieftain and former governor of Rivers State arrived in the state as a leader of the ADC-led coalition, as reported by Vanguard.

Amaechi was warmly welcomed by a throng of enthusiastic supporters, who, despite the rain, showed their solidarity by presenting him with the party's symbol upon his arrival at the airport.

Hundreds of loyal supporters gathered at Port Harcourt International Airport at 8 am, braving the rain with energetic drumming and dancing. They waited eagerly for Amaechi's arrival around noon.

Addressing the crowd at the airport, Amaechi noted that he was now a full member of the party, adding that the ADC is here to stay in the state.

Ameachi's arrival marks a significant turning point for the party in the region. With his leadership and influence, the ADC is poised to gain momentum and potentially reshape the state's political landscape.

Ameachi pledges free, fair election in Rivers State

Amaechi addressed Rivers State's unfortunate history of election result tampering, as he vowed to ensure that the 2027 general elections are free from such manipulations.

Amaechi's commitment to free and fair elections is perceived as a good development, with his efforts to strengthen the party's presence in Rivers State could have far-reaching implications for the 2027 general elections and beyond.

ADC debunks viral list of states chairmen

Legit.ng previously reported that the ADC has raised an alarm over a fake list of supposed state chairmen being shared on social media, declaring that it has not made any such appointments.

A statement by the party noted that it is unaware of any recent appointments and urged Nigerians to disregard the list making the rounds online.

The statement posted via X and signed by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the National Publicity Secretary of the ADC and spokesperson of the opposition coalition, advised party members and the general public to rely only on verified communication from the party’s official channels.

Ameachi's wife denies allegation by Wike over N4b NDDC funds

Legit.ng also reported that Dame Judith Amaechi, wife of former Rivers state governor and ex-minister of transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, has denied allegations by the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, that she received N4 billion monthly from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for empowerment programmes.

In a statement issued by her media aide, Dike Bekwele, Mrs Amaechi described Wike’s allegation as “baseless, false, and aimed at tarnishing her image for political gain.”

Wike had earlier claimed during a live television appearance that Mrs Amaechi was paid N4 billion monthly by the NDDC and that the funds were mismanaged.

