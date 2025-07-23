The Senate has rubbished the move by the suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan to resume to the national assembly on Tuesday, July 22

Senator Yemi Adaramodu, the spokesperson of the Senate, said that the chamber is more focused on pressing national issues, describing Natasha's move as a season film and skit-making

Adaramodu's comment was a response to Natasha's appearance at the National Assembly, as the Kogi senator claimed the court nullified her suspension

Senator Yemi Adaramodu, the spokesperson of the Senate, has slammed Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan over her move to return to the National Assembly following the court judgment that condemned her suspension from the Red Chamber.

Adaramodu described the move of the estranged Kogi senator as a "skit-making" plot that was being performed by Natasha and her supporters, adding that the Senate has serious legislative duties to focus on.

Senate reacts to Natasha's appearance at NASS

The Senate spokesperson said that the appearance of Senator Natasha at the National Assembly on Tuesday, July 22, was a season and that the Senate did not have the time for content creation or political theatrics.

Speaking on Channels TV on Tuesday evening, Adaramodu insisted that the Upper Chamber is presently concerned with pressing national issues, including the electoral reforms ahead of the 2027 general election and the ongoing constitutional amendment.

Adaramodu's statement reads in part:

"We are lawmakers, not spectators to be watching skits. This saga is about content which has been created and is now turning into a season film."

See the video of the interview here:

Natasha tackles Akpabio again

Natasha, the suspended lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, earlier on the same day, sent a warning to Senate President Godswill Akpabio against putting himself above the Nigerian Constitution.

Speaking to journalists at the assembly complex, the embattled senator accused the Senate leadership of kicking against a valid court order as she was being prevented from resuming her duties at the National Assembly.

She made this statement after being denied entry to the National Assembly complex, as she cited a court ruling that nullified her suspension. Akpoti-Uduaghan believes the Senate leadership's actions are in contempt of the court and undermine the democratic process.

Senator Natasha defends her right

The senator emphasised that her legitimacy comes from the people of Kogi who voted her into office, not from the Senate President. She argued that Akpabio's actions are a clear disregard for the rule of law and the Constitution. Akpoti-Uduaghan questioned the state of Nigeria's democracy, given the Senate's willingness to disregard court decisions.

Akpoti-Uduaghan also disputed the legality of her initial suspension, claiming that the document was faulty and the process was fraudulent. She has instructed her legal team to approach the appellate court for further interpretation and redress.

