Ogun Lawmaker Predicts How Things May Look After 2027 Election

The OGUN state political sphere has always been a very dicey one from inception of democracy. I am sure this coming election is not going to be different. I do not want to throw my weight behind any name at the moment, but we all know how the political terrain of the state is at the moment. What I can say is create a pyramid of how things might look like beyond May 29 of 2027 and that is (CENTRAL, EAST, WEST) The governor is likely to come from the West axis, the deputy from the central, and the east might be our SSG. It will be an election of might and power, and I see enough cash going round to sway voters to the side of the man who can spend more. It's still a very cloudy sky, let's wait for the outcome of its rain

Source: Legit.ng