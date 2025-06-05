The 2024 Ondo election petition tribunal, on Wednesday, June 4, upheld the election of Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the APC in the November 16, 2024 governorship election in the state

The tribunal dismissed the petitions filed by the PDP and its governorship candidate, AgboolaAjayi, for lacking merit

The tribunal dismissed the petitions filed by the SDP and APM challenging the electoral victory of Governor Aiyedatiwa

Akure, Ondo state - The Ondo state governorship election petition tribunal has dismissed the petitions filed by the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the Action Alliance (AA), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and others.

The suits challenged the victory of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in the November 16, 2024 governorship election.

Aiyedatiwa is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The tribunal's judgment comes as Aiyedatiwa marks his 100 days in office.

In a unanimous ruling, the tribunal held that the AA lacked the right to challenge the election outcome, having allegedly failed to present a candidate in the election. Channels Television noted this verdict in a report on Wednesday, June 4.

In the over eight hours of judgment delivered on Wednesday evening, June 4, the tribunal held that the petitions against the victory of Aiyedatiwa and his deputy were baseless and were accordingly dismissed.

Alfred Agboola Ajayi, the candidate of the PDP, had challenged the qualification of Aiyedatiwa’s deputy, alleging he forged the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) certificate submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

They cited inconsistencies with three different names appearing, with the petitioners arguing that it ought to have invalidated the APC ticket, consequently affecting the governor’s victory.

PDP, which also alleged widespread violation of Section 73(2) of the Electoral Act, 2022, contended that in 3,834 polling units (97 percent of the state’s 3,933 units), Form EC25B was not properly completed.

While delivering the judgment, the tribunal expunged the aspects of certificate forgery from the petition because the case had been decided at the federal high court, appeal court, and Supreme Court.

Aiyedatiwa reacts

Meanwhile, Aiyedatiwa described as a welcome development the judgement of the tribunal which affirmed his election as governor.

Speaking to journalists after the verdict, Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed gratitude to God and the people of Ondo state, adding that the tribunal’s judgment has reaffirmed the will of the people.

He said:

“I give thanks to Almighty God who orchestrated this journey from the beginning and used the good people of Ondo state. Over 366,000 residents gave us their mandate on November 16 last year to continue governing this state as the seventh democratically elected governor. That mandate has now been validated by the tribunal."

Source: Legit.ng