Engr. Sule A. Abdulaziz, the managing director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), has been given a 10-working-day ultimatum to resign by the Arewa Youth Alliance for Progress and Development (AYAPD).

The group called for his immediate resignation due to what it described as gross incompetence and poor management.

In a statement issued by the group’s secretary, James Ishaku, on Friday, May 23, 2025, the AYAPD accused Abdulaziz of failing to resolve Nigeria’s ongoing power grid breakdown and of managing a transmission system plagued by outdated equipment, some of which is purportedly more than 50 years old.

According to the group, Abdulaziz’s leadership has been characterised by a lack of responsibility and vision, further hampering efforts under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The group threatened to stage a “very massive protest” at TCN headquarters to demand the resignation or dismissal of the TCN MD if he did not step down within the allotted period.

The youth organisation called for Abdulaziz to be prohibited from holding any public office in the future until he is exonerated of any misconduct and is demanding a thorough inquiry into claims of poor management as part of its call to action.

To effectively manage the TCN and address Nigeria’s energy problems, they are also advocating for the appointment of a “competent and visionary leader.”

“The Arewa Youth Alliance remains committed to advocating for accountability and progress in Nigeria.

"We urge President Tinubu to act swiftly to restore public trust in the nation’s power sector if he is serious about improving the nation’s economy,” the group said.

FG finally restructures electricity industry

Legit.ng earlier reported that the TCN has been split up into two companies, marking a major step in the Nigerian government's efforts to modernise the nation's electrical industry.

The board and management of the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) were officially inaugurated by the government on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

In April 2004, the TCN, which oversees the country's electrical transmission network, was one of 18 businesses that were separated from the now-defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN). It received a transmission license a year after being incorporated in November 2005.

Premium Times reported that the Transmission, system operation, and power trading are among TCN's authorised activities. At the moment, the government owns and runs the entire business.

The Nigerian government alluded to intentions to split the TCN into two organisations in December 2023.

Company establishes partnership for power efficiency

Legit.ng earlier reported that by supplying Eko Atlantic City with intelligent, energy-efficient solutions, Schneider Electric reiterated its commitment to advancing sustainability in Nigeria's urban transformation.

Ajibola Akindele, the country president of Schneider Electric Nigeria, emphasised the importance of the project in Nigeria.

Nestled in the heart of Lagos, Nigeria, Eko Atlantic City is positioned to become a thriving commercial and residential hub, designed to accommodate over 300,000 residents and attract an estimated 250,000 daily commuters.

