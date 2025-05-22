Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde reaffirmed loyalty to PDP, dismissing defections and stressing the party’s strong connection to the masses and their needs

Makinde highlighted PDP’s resilient institutions, contrasting them with APC’s inactivity, and promises to strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 elections

The governor pledged support for the new PDP South West executive, joined by Osun’s Governor Adeleke and other leaders

Ibadan, Oyo state - Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde has reaffirmed his loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), dismissing recent defections as irrelevant to the party’s future.

Legit.ng earlier reported that as the 2027 general elections draw near, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) intensified efforts to court opposition governors and former officeholders with enticing offers, triggering anxiety across opposition parties, including the PDP, Labour Party (LP), and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has dismissed speculation of leaving the PDP for the APC. Photo credit: @seyiamakinde

Sources say that the APC is promising former governors ministerial appointments, while current governors are assured of re-election bids, the power to choose their successors, and influence over National Assembly nominations.

Speaking at the inauguration of the PDP South West zonal executive in Ibadan on Wednesday, May 21, Makinde declared,

“We will not be bothered until hunger has decamped to the ruling party, APC. The day hunger decamps, they should come and tell us.”

The governor emphasised that despite governors leaving, the PDP remains connected to the masses and their aspirations.

Makinde highlights PDP’s strong institutional foundations

Addressing concerns over the party’s strength, Makinde argued that PDP boasts robust institutions, unlike the ruling APC, Punch reported.

“PDP lost power at the federal level in 2015 but did not die. Despite crises, we won elections in Oyo State,” he stated.

He contrasted PDP’s frequent National Executive Committee meetings with the APC’s inactivity, underscoring the party’s resilience, Vanguard reported.

“PDP is the only party in Nigeria with very strong institutions,” he asserted, promising further institutional strengthening ahead of 2027.

Oyo gov supports newly inaugurated PDP South West executive

Oyo state governor has drummed support for the newly inaugurated PDP southwest executives. Photo credit: @officialPDPNg

Makinde pledged full backing for the newly elected zonal executive, affirming collaboration with Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke to ensure effective leadership.

“We will support this Exco to deliver on its mandate,” he said.

Adeleke urged the new leadership to promote unity and inclusivity, while PDP National Vice Chairman (South West), Engr. Kamorudeen Ajisafe, praised the democratic process and pledged to work towards winning the 2027 presidency from the South West.

Ogun state PDP gubernatorial candidate Chief Ladi Adebutu also commended the peaceful election and called for unity within the party.

The event was attended by party leaders and stakeholders from across the South West zone, signalling a renewed focus on party cohesion and electoral success.

