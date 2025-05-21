The Lagos APC chairmanship and councillorship candidates in the Agege area of the state have addressed the controversies surrounding their emergence

Akiola Idowu, the APC chairmanship candidate for Orile-Agege, who spoke on behalf of the candidates, noted that the primaries that produced them were free, fair and transparent

They maintained that the agitations of the opposition candidates were politically motivated and that they were few

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship and councillorship candidates in the July 12 local government elections in Agege and Orile-Agege local government areas in Lagos have publicly denied the claim that they were being imposed by some party leaders.

The APC candidates made the dismissed of the allegation while speaking at a press conference in Agege on Wednesday, May 21. The party chieftains also defended the primaries that led to their emergence.

APC executives deny imposition of candidates

APC executives at the two council levels attended the events, where the candidates explained that the May 12 primaries were free, fair and transparent. They explained that the opposition to their candidature came from “a small, inconsequential fringe” within the ruling party.

Akiola Idowu, the APC chairmanship candidate for Orile-Agege, who spoke on behalf of the candidates, explained that aggrieved aspirants who lost out during the primaries who the ones who were kicking against their emergence. Idowu noted that their complaints were politically motivated, adding that “it is not unusual for politicians lacking sportsmanship to cry foul after losing.”

The APC candidate then alleged that the aggrieved members claimed allegiance to the Justice Forum, which was a bloc within the Lagos chapter of the party. He said they are mobilising non-party members to increase their rank and misinform the people.

APC accuses ex-PDP members for dividing party

Among those who were mentioned to be in the opposition were Sola Osolana, an ex-candidate for the Agege Federal Constituency under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He had also served as a supervisory councillor under the current chairman of Agege LGA.

The candidates further disclosed that Osolani currently has a legal tussle against the local government, after he was suspended, which was yet to be resolved.

Speaking on the health challenges of the APC chairmanship candidate in Agege, Alhaji Tunde Azeez, Idowu confirmed that he is not feeling fine but dismissed the claim that his condition was severe. He said, “His illness is neither terminal nor is he bedridden.”

The candidates also defended the criticism against the APC vice chairmanship candidate, Abdul-Ganiyu Obasa, son of Mudashiru Obasa, the Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker. They highlighted his academic records as well as his contributions to the community. Idowu said:

“It is laughable and nonsensical to say a person’s birth disqualifies him from running for office.”

