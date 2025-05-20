APC chairmanship aspirant Sola Osolana has criticised outgoing Agege LGA chairman, Ganiyu Egunjobi, for labelling him and other contenders as non-residents and inactive party members

Egunjobi described Osolana as a UK-based outsider, but Osolana countered with claims of deep community roots, local business investments, among others

The development shows widening rifts within the Agege APC chapter ahead of the July 12, 2025, council elections

Agege, Lagos state - Chairmanship aspirant for Agege local government under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Sola Osolana, has condemned the outgoing council chairman, Ganiyu Egunjobi, over comments questioning his residency and loyalty to the party.

Egunjobi had claimed in recent media reports that Osolana, alongside other aspirants, was not a resident of Agege and had little involvement in party affairs.

APC chairmanship aspirant Sola Osolana blasts outgoing Agege LG boss Ganiyu Egunjobi over claims he's a non-resident. Photo credit: Sola Osolana

Source: UGC

Egunjobi dismisses party critics as “sore losers”

In a report circulated online, Egunjobi reacted to the fallout from the APC’s recent chairmanship and councillorship primaries in Agege and Orile-Agege Local Council Development Area (LCDA), ahead of local elections scheduled for July 12, 2025.

"Those making these false claims are sore losers; and for years ostracised themselves from APC and our communities," Egunjobi was quoted as saying.

He further accused key political figures, including former NRC Managing Director Kayode Opeifa, ex-lawmaker Dr. Samuel Adejare, and three-time Assembly member Oluyinka Ogundimu, of abandoning the community and party structures.

Egunjobi grouped Sola Osolana among aspirants who reside abroad, alleging he is based in the United Kingdom and not rooted in Agege's political activities. He also described Osolana as a former chairmanship candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a previous election.

"In Agege and Orile-Agege, exco members were constituted about four years ago when these individuals distanced themselves from the party... It's only people with limited education and obscurity of positions that would consider themselves contenders and not pretenders in the just concluded primaries," Egunjobi said.

Osolana fires back: “I’m rooted in Agege”

Reacting strongly, Osolana described the comments as “malicious” and an attempt to discredit his contributions to the Agege community.

“I am a resident of Agege who has chain of businesses in the council area for many years,” he said. “I challenge any politician who has more businesses in Agege Local Government than I do.”

Osolana accused Egunjobi of deflecting from his poor performance as chairman and called on him to account for job creation and private investments made during his eight-year tenure.

“I challenge the High Chief (Egunjobi)to walk with me around Agege without security and let the media cover it. Then he’ll know who truly lives among the people,” Osolana added.

Osolan highlights his contributions to Agege

Osolana, a businessman-turned-politician, highlighted his long-standing contributions to local development through his personal businesses and his non-profit, the Sola Osolana Foundation.

“For over 10 years, I have funded several empowerment programmes for women and youths in Agege,” he said.

“We’ve awarded educational scholarships and supported school sports without relying on public funds.”

He said that his foundation had provided financial support for tertiary students and sponsored inter-house sports events in both Agege and Orile-Agege LCDA.

Osolana further alleged that Egunjobi himself benefited from his hospitality before emerging as chairman in 2017.

“He was hosted by me and other APC delegates during the 2017 primaries,” Osolana said.

Tensions high ahead of July polls

The exchange highlights deepening divisions within the Agege APC chapter as candidates prepare for the July 12 local government elections.

Analysts say internal party fractures may shape the outcome of the polls in one of Lagos state’s key political strongholds.

Lagos council poll: Derin Phillips shares plan

In another report, before the Ikoyi-Obalende Local Council Development Area (LCDA) chairmanship race, APC aspirant Derin Phillips released a five-point agenda to reposition the council for improved service delivery.

The plan, known as FAITH, focuses on Financing and Innovation, Access to Social Welfare, Innovation in Education and Technology, Transparency in Governance, and Health and Environment.

Phillips, speaking during an event in Obalende, said the proposal was drawn from his interactions with residents and a personal understanding of the council’s socio-economic needs. He described the area as a strategic part of Lagos and emphasised his readiness to provide inclusive leadership if elected.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng