A coalition of civil society organisations has praised INEC for the credible and transparent delineation of wards in Warri Federal Constituency, Delta state

The group highlighted the process as a step toward correcting historical marginalisation and strengthening democratic representation among the Ijaw, Itsekiri, and Urhobo communities

They also urged all stakeholders to maintain peace and support INEC’s continued commitment to transparency and inclusivity

Delta state - A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for what it described as a transparent and credible delineation of wards and polling units in the Warri Federal Constituency of Delta state.

The constituency reportedly covers Warri South, Warri West, and Warri South West local government areas.

Members of the civil society coalition addressing journalists on INEC's delineation exercise.

Source: UGC

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, April 15, the coalition’s coordinator, Dr Nwambu Gabriel, said the delineation exercise, carried out under the supervision of INEC, marks a major step in strengthening democratic representation and electoral fairness in Nigeria.

Gabriel highlighted the significance of a 2022 Supreme Court ruling, which reportedly compelled INEC to undertake the delineation.

“The ruling delivered on December 2, 2022, mandated INEC to undertake a thorough delineation of the constituencies, thereby reaffirming the importance of due process and the rule of law in our democracy," he said.

He commended INEC for fully complying with the court order and for conducting a process that was “comprehensive and transparent,” ensuring true representative democracy.

Coalition speaks on stakeholder inclusion

The coalition described the official presentation of the delineation report to the Urhobo, Itsekiri, and Ijaw ethnic nationalities as a “pivotal moment” in fostering inclusivity.

It noted the involvement of traditional rulers, community leaders, and other stakeholders throughout the process as a clear indication of INEC’s commitment to building public trust and deepening democratic engagement.

“We also applaud the peaceful demonstrations held by the Ijaw communities in support of INEC’s delineation efforts,” Gabriel added.

"These actions highlight a collective commitment to ensuring that every voice is heard and that democratic principles are upheld."

New delineation corrects historical marginalisation

According to the coalition, the newly delineated wards grant more equitable representation to various ethnic groups.

"The allocation of 10 wards to the Ijaws in Warri North, as well as a significant number in Warri Southwest, indicates a decisive move towards rectifying historical political marginalisation. We view this as a significant step towards fostering inclusivity, equity, and a more representative democracy in Delta state," the coalition added.

The group urged INEC to remain steadfast in its efforts to uphold transparency and stakeholder engagement, stressing the importance of peaceful dialogue moving forward.

“Moreover, we call upon all citizens, community leaders, and political actors to respect the delineation process and to approach these developments with civility and a commitment to peace.,” Gabriel stated.

He warned against “provocative actions” that could disrupt community harmony and called on all Nigerians to play their part in preserving democratic integrity.

The coalition expressed gratitude to INEC for its adherence to constitutional principles and its commitment to democratic progress.

“The path to credible elections in Nigeria will be paved by such actions, and we stand resolute in our support for further advancements in our democratic process," Gabriel said.

An INEC official pasting election results during an election in Nigeria. Photo credit: Adekunle Ajayi

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathers that the civil society organisations involved in the statement include the Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness (the coordinating CSO), National Democratic Watchdogs of Nigeria, Initiative for Voter Awareness and Electoral Reforms, and the African Initiative for Advancement of Democracy, among others.

Itsekiri youths shut down oil facility in Delta

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that protesting Itsekiri youths shut down oil production at a facility in Ogidigben, Warri South West local government area in Delta state.

The youth were protesting the recent redelineation of Warri Federal Constituency by INEC.

The facility, formerly operated by Shell, reportedly produces about 28,000 barrels of crude oil daily. The protest, which began last Saturday, April 5, 2025, escalated on Tuesday with the occupation of the oil facility.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng