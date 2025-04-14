Chief Magistrate Ejike King George of Rivers judiciary resigned, citing discomfort with the appointment of a “quasi-military administration” to govern the state

His decision followed President Bola Tinubu’s imposition of a state of emergency in Rivers, suspending the governor and appointing a sole administrator

George’s resignation depicts tensions within the judiciary and concerns over the implications for democratic values

Chief Magistrate Ejike King George of the Rivers judiciary voluntarily resigned from service, citing discomfort with the recent appointment of a “quasi-military administration” to oversee the state’s affairs.

In a letter dated April 11, 2025, addressed to the Honourable Chief Judge of Rivers State, George described the governance structure as “alien” and “antithetical” to the values of the legal profession.

He highlighted his 16 years of service under democratic administrations and expressed concerns that continuing under the current system would amount to “tacit and naïve acquiescence.”

State of emergency sparks debate

The resignation comes amid ongoing debates following President Bola Tinubu’s imposition of a six-month state of emergency in Rivers State last month.

Tinubu suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Oduh, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, citing escalating political tensions and security breaches.

The president appointed Ibok-Ete Ibas as sole administrator, a move that has drawn criticism and raised questions about governance in the state.

Judiciary and political landscape under scrutiny

George’s resignation depicts the growing unease within Rivers State’s judiciary and political landscape.

His decision reflects broader concerns about the implications of the state’s governance structure on democratic values and the legal profession.

The resignation has added to the ongoing discourse surrounding the state of emergency and its impact on Rivers State’s administration.

After Serving for 16 Years, Rivers Chief Magistrate Resigns Over ‘Military Leadership’ in State

About Rivers State

Rivers State, located in southern Nigeria, is a vital part of the oil-rich Niger Delta region. Created in 1967, it is bordered by the Atlantic Ocean to the south and neighbouring states like Bayelsa, Delta, and Akwa Ibom. Its capital, Port Harcourt, is a major commercial hub, often referred to as the "Garden City of Nigeria."

Rivers State is known for its diverse ethnic groups, including the Ikwerre, Ogoni, and Ijaw, and its rich cultural heritage.

The state’s economy thrives on petroleum, agriculture, and fishing, making it a key contributor to Nigeria’s development. It also boasts vibrant festivals and traditions.

Rivers state’s new sole administrator

Legit.ng earlier reported that Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, a seasoned naval officer and diplomat, was appointed as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State on March 18, 2025, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Born in Cross River State, Nigeria, Ibas has built a stellar reputation through decades of distinguished military service, national security leadership, and international diplomacy. Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas served as the 22nd Chief of Naval Staff of the Nigerian Navy, a position he held from July 2015 to January 2021.

During his tenure, he implemented significant reforms to enhance the operational capabilities of the Navy, cementing his legacy as an effective leader in the maritime security sector.

