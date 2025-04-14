Former LP candidate Udengs Eradiri has urged suspended Governor Fubara to apologise to Nyesom Wike, blaming him for the ongoing political crisis in Rivers state

Eradiri criticised Fubara’s leadership, accusing him of incompetence and of using ethnic sentiments to cover political shortcomings

Eradiri also slammed the Ijaw National Congress for meddling in partisan politics and warned that Wike should not be seen as an enemy of the Ijaw nation

Port Hacourt, Rivers state - A former governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Bayelsa State, Mr Udengs Eradiri, has weighed in on the ongoing political crisis in Rivers state, calling on suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara to seek reconciliation with his estranged political godfather, Nyesom Wike.

Eradiri did not mince words as he accused Fubara of incompetence and blamed him for the prolonged political standoff that has rocked the oil-rich state.

He urged the embattled governor to apologise to Wike in a bid to de-escalate the political tension.

“As for Governor Siminalayi Fubara, he is incompetent and that is what has brought all this negative energy. He should not involve Ijaw in his political issues and affairs," Eradiri said.

Eradiri: ‘Fubara should kneel and beg Wike’

Eradiri criticised Fubara’s approach to the crisis and accused him of failing to support the Ijaw people despite now appealing for ethnic loyalty.

He questioned how many Ijaw youths had been empowered under Fubara’s administration or given key appointments.

“I advise Fubara to go and kneel before Wike and beg for forgiveness. Those who are deceiving him have no balls. They go cap in hand kneeling and begging the same Wike, then come out pretending to be Ijaw lions," he said.

He continued,

“Fubara didn’t even buy a form or say a word during campaigns. Why is he now going back on agreements? Real men keep their word.”

Ijaw leaders slammed for ethnic bias

The former Labour Party candidate also criticised the Ijaw National Congress (INC) for what he described as its politicisation of the Rivers crisis.

He cautioned the INC against taking sides and accused it of weakening its credibility by pandering to governors.

“INC should not be romancing governors’ egos. The institution is bigger than any one individual. When you diminish it before incompetent governors, it becomes open to ridicule," Eradiri said.

He warned that the Ijaw nation should not be dragged into political infighting within parties, noting that such selective ethnic positioning only creates further division.

'Wike is not the enemy'

Eradiri also pushed back on narratives painting Wike as an enemy of the Ijaw people. Instead, he accused some within the political class of exploiting ethnic sentiment to cover personal failings and political betrayals.

“Wike is not the Ijaw enemy. You people are the real enemies. Let’s stop ethnicising political issues. Fubara and Diri should fight their battles within their parties and leave the Ijaw nation out of it," he said.

The comments come as the battle between PDP governors backing Fubara and allies of President Tinubu continues to stir national attention and legal confrontations.

