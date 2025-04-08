Natasha Osawaru, the current lover of Nigerian singer 2baba got the internet with her recent appearance

Recall that the Edo state poltician was said to have been alleviated of her duties in House of Assembly as a minority leader

A recent video surfaced online captured the sacked lawmaker in her office as hr gesticualtions got many talking

Natasha Osawaru, the current lover of Nigerian singer 2baba, was recently spotted in her office hours after it was reported that she lost her political office

News broke in the late hours of Monday April 7 stating that the politician has reportedly been removed by the Edo state House of Assembly as a minority leader.

2baba’s new boo Natasha Osawaru ignites reactions with new video. Credit: @natashaosawaru, @official2baba

Source: Instagram

Osawaru of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was removed alongside majority leader, Charity Aiguobarueghian. The Chief Whip of the house, Hon Yekini Idaiye of PDP was also removed, Daily Trust reports.

However, Hon. Blessing Agbebaku and Maria Edeko, who are also PDP members, still retained their positions as the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker, respectively.

The changes in the Edo state House of Assembly were reportedly made over a letter to the assembly by the state’s acting All Progressives Congress (APC)’s chairman, Jarret Tenebe, after PDP lost its majority status in the assembly as a result of the defection of four of its lawmakers to the APC.

2baba’s new boo Natasha Osawaru trends amid reports of lossing her office. Credit: @natashaoaswaru

Source: Facebook

Natsaha Osawru spotted in House Assembly

Following the announcement, a video leaked showing the musician's new lover dressed in a two pieces attire while sitting on a table.

Natsaha was seen conversing with the person behind the camera, then crossing her legs while they talked.

Another male voice behind the door to her office. She welcomed the guest, who immediately addressed her as Honourable.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to vieo of Natsaha Osawru in office

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

soniaquee_n said:

"With this masculine voice Tuface really deserves her. Two drug lords."

dope_luxurybeddings wrote:

"Why she dey always act like man."

divine_just1 said:

"She came prepared."

biggest__sheila_ wrote:

"Man ! 😂😂😂 the fact that she came to prove a point , the rumors are obviously true 😂 e fit be last week video , yesterday video before she was fired or she fit just come pack her things do one last short video."

hameedahadayi said:

"She has been removed as minority leader na😂😂😂but she is still a hse member! See her running katakata to prove it’s a rumor 🤣no rest for the wicked. Na so u go dey run dy go."

mariegarusss said:

"I was actually at this place yesterday and this girl look so dammn pretty in real life. I believe all she is doing is for social media trending."

sophia_briggs wrote:

"How's she so dark in this video but light in her official picture just hung behind her on the wall."

Annie Idibia's daughters spotted with Natasha

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Annie Idibia's daughters were captured on video enjoying a family outing with their famous father, 2baba, and his new partner, Natasha Osawaru, and it elicited varied reactions online.

In the viral video 2baba, real name Innocent Idibia, and Natasha were on a boat with Annie Idibia's daughters, Isabella and Olivia, as well as his sons with his ex-girlfriend, Nino and Zion.

The family seemed to be going on a boat cruise, though neither the location nor when it took place was disclosed. Some netizens in the comment section claimed it was way before 2baba announced his separation from Annie.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng