The PDP national secretariat has been stormed by security agencies, including soldiers and police officers

This development came following the altercation between the camps of Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoye, who are claiming to be PDP's authentic national secretary

Anyanwu and Ude-Okoye's crisis started when the former left to contest for the governorship election in Imo state and some southeast caucus of the party nominated the latter as his replacement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national secretariat has been taken over by security operatives over the clash between Sunday Ude-Okoye and Samuel Anyanwu over the position of the authentic national secretary of the party.

The security operatives included the soldiers, policemen and members of the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Security operatives have taken over the PDP secretariat in Abuja Photo Credit: @FrancisAdeboye

Source: Twitter

According to Daily Trust, the crisis started when Ude-Okoye and Samuel Anyanwu arrived to attend the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, January 29.

Who forced Ude-Okoye out of PDP meeting?

It was learnt that Ude-Okoye was forcefully ejected from the meeting by an aide to Samuel Anyanwu, shortly after going into a closed-door meeting.

The action then led to an altercation between the camps of the two factions before the security operatives intervened.

Before now, there have been contentious issues over the position of the national secretary. It started when Anyanwu left the position to contest for the Imo state governorship seat, which he lost to Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While being away, the South East Caucus of the party announced the endorsement of Ude-Okoye, as his replacement. After Anyanwu lost the position, he had been making efforts to regain his seat as the PDP's secretary, a move which has thrown the party into another crisis.

How court removed Anyanwu as PDP national secretary

On December 20, 2024, a Court of Appeal sitting in Enugu upheld the removal of Anyanwu as the PDP national secretary, a development earlier upheld by a High Court. The court then affirmed Ude-Okoye as the party's authentic national secretary.

However, Anyanwu had filed a stay of executive and appealed. Umar Damagum, the PDP acting national chairman, also nominated Dr. Musa (SAN) as the party's legal counsel, a decision that fueled the polity.

The altercation between Anyanwu and Ude-Okoye is just one of the numerous leadership crises within the leading opposition. The PDP has plunged into a leadership crisis since it lost the 2023 presidential election to President Bola Tinubu.

Some of the party leaders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, have accused President Tinubu of sponsoring the crisis within the opposition parties, including the PDP.

Anyanwu claimed PDP national secretary

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP has found itself in another fresh internal crisis as leaders from the southeast are laying claim to the position of the national secretary.

Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoye are both laying the claims following different court judgments on the position.

However, Anyanwu has maintained that he remained the authentic holder of the position citing a federal high court judgment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng