Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, along with key figures from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition, have launched a coalition against President Bola Tinubu in a move that could reshape Nigeria’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The coalition was announced during a press conference on Wednesday, March 19, where opposition leaders and former allies of Tinubu gathered to strategize on challenging his administration.

Other opposition leaders present at the ongoing press conference include, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who is represented by Yunusa Tanko, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, Vanguard reported.

former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, National Secretary of the Coalition of United Political Parties, Peter Ahmeh, and Convenor of the Alternative, Segun Showunmi, among others.

Among those whose apologies were announced are former governors Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), and the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, among others, Leadership reported.

