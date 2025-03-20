BREAKING: Atiku, 10 Other Powerful Politicians Unite in Fresh Political Move Against Tinubu
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, along with key figures from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition, have launched a coalition against President Bola Tinubu in a move that could reshape Nigeria’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections.
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
The coalition was announced during a press conference on Wednesday, March 19, where opposition leaders and former allies of Tinubu gathered to strategize on challenging his administration.
Other opposition leaders present at the ongoing press conference include, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who is represented by Yunusa Tanko, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, Vanguard reported.
former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, National Secretary of the Coalition of United Political Parties, Peter Ahmeh, and Convenor of the Alternative, Segun Showunmi, among others.
Among those whose apologies were announced are former governors Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), and the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, among others, Leadership reported.
Details later..
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944