The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the revocation of the land of its national secretariat in Abuja

The FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, revoked the PDP land over the failure of the opposition party to pay the annual ground rents from January 1, 2006, to January 1, 2025

The PDP national publicity secretary, Hon Debo Ologunagba, however, said it was an attempt to stifle opposition parties in this country

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the revocation of the party’s Right of Occupancy of its National Secretariat in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Legit.ng recalls that the minister of the Federal Capital territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike revoked the land title of the PDP national secretariat in Abuja due to 20 years of unpaid ground rent.

The PDP national secretariat land is part of the over 4,700 land Wike’s led FCTA has revoked in Abuja.

The PDP national publicity secretary, Hon Debo Ologunagba, said the revocation affected both the new secretariat under construction and the old one at the popular Wadata Plaza in Wuse Zone 5.

Ologunagba said the attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government to revoke the Right of Occupancy was an attempt to stifle the opposition.

As reported by Leadership, Ologunagba said the PDP NWC is now meeting over the revocation of the land rights of the party’s permanent national secretariat located in the Central Area in Abuja.

“It is aimed at stifling opposition in this country and of course a drive towards totalitarianism. And it is a threat to democracy. The NWC is now meeting and I will get back to you shortly with a detailed response of our party to this development.

“To let you know, how despicable this action is, it is both properties. Both the new one under construction and the one the PDP has been occupying for almost two decades – the Wadata Plaza. It is an attempt to stifle opposition,”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Abbas Tajudeen, the speaker of the House of Representatives, denied the report that he was yet to make outstanding payments of the land allocated to him in Abuja.

Abbas disclosed that he was only allocated one land in the FCT and that he had paid his dues since October, earlier in 2024.

The FCTA under Wike had earlier listed names of prominent Nigerians, including Abbas, as not paying their dues and threatened to revoke their lands.

Buhari reacts as Wike revokes 762 plots of land

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that ex-President Muhammadu Buhari reacted as the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), under Wike revoked 762 land allocations in Abuja, over unpaid fees.

The revocation affected Buhari and other notable figures, with a deadline for other landowners to settle outstanding fees or risk losing their Rights of Occupancy (R-of-O).

Garba Shehu, former spokesperson for ex-President Buhari, issued a statement to clarify that the plot in question was owned by the Buhari Foundation, not by Buhari personally.

