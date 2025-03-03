There is heightened tension at the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday, as heavy security operatives took over the complex amid an ongoing leadership crisis.

The tight security presence follows the brewing tussle between the incumbent Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, and his rival, Hon. Mojisola Meranda, over the Assembly's leadership.

BREAKING: Tension as Heavy Security in Lagos Assembly Amid Leadership Tussle

Source: Twitter

Sources within the Assembly disclosed that while Obasa insists he remains the constitutional Speaker, 36 lawmakers have thrown their support behind Meranda, whom they reportedly elected as Speaker during Obasa's absence.

As of noon, several lawmakers, including Meranda, had arrived at the Assembly complex for the day’s plenary scheduled to hold at 1 p.m.

Security personnel, including police officers and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), have cordoned off the premises, restricting movement and ensuring order as the situation unfolds.

Meanwhile, Nigerians await clarity on the leadership of the Lagos Assembly as political maneuverings intensify.

Details shortly…

Source: Legit.ng