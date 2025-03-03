BREAKING: Tension as Heavy Security in Lagos Assembly Amid Obasa, Meranda Power Clash
There is heightened tension at the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday, as heavy security operatives took over the complex amid an ongoing leadership crisis.
The tight security presence follows the brewing tussle between the incumbent Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, and his rival, Hon. Mojisola Meranda, over the Assembly's leadership.
Sources within the Assembly disclosed that while Obasa insists he remains the constitutional Speaker, 36 lawmakers have thrown their support behind Meranda, whom they reportedly elected as Speaker during Obasa's absence.
As of noon, several lawmakers, including Meranda, had arrived at the Assembly complex for the day’s plenary scheduled to hold at 1 p.m.
Security personnel, including police officers and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), have cordoned off the premises, restricting movement and ensuring order as the situation unfolds.
Meanwhile, Nigerians await clarity on the leadership of the Lagos Assembly as political maneuverings intensify.
Details shortly…
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944