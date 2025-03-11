A past campaign poster of President Tinubu running for Senate under the SDP has resurfaced online amid Nasir El-Rufai’s defection from APC to SDP

El-Rufai cited dissatisfaction with APC’s leadership and vowed to consolidate opposition forces ahead of the 2027 elections

The resurfaced poster has sparked social media debates, with many questioning Tinubu’s past affiliations and the political landscape moving forward

A decades-old campaign poster of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu running for a Senate seat under the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has resurfaced online, reigniting debates over his political history.

This comes on the heels of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai’s official defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the SDP, sparking speculation about the shifting dynamics ahead of the 2027 elections.

President Tinubu has been described as a strategic and cunning politician by many Nigerians. Image: X/Omojuwa, FB/Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Twitter

El-Rufai, a founding member of the APC, announced his resignation from the party on Monday, March 10, citing deep frustrations with its current leadership.

He lamented that the APC had strayed from its original principles and no longer aligned with his values.

“It had been my hope since 2013 that my personal values and that of the APC would continue to align up to the time I choose to retire from politics,” he stated.

Opposition building strong alliance to unseat Tinubu

His defection to the SDP is viewed by many as a significant political shift that could reshape opposition alliances ahead of the next election cycle.

El-Rufai emphasized that his move was not just a personal decision but part of a broader strategy to consolidate opposition forces against the APC.

He called on other political leaders and Nigerians committed to change to join him in the SDP.

El-Rufai had previously said he would never under any circumstances leave APC.

Source: Twitter

However, the emergence of Tinubu’s old SDP campaign poster has further fueled discussions about political realignments.

While Tinubu later rose to prominence under the Alliance for Democracy (AD) before transitioning to the APC, the resurfacing of his past affiliation with the SDP has left many questioning the long-term strategies at play.

Mixed reactions trail the political developments

Social media users have been quick to weigh in on the unfolding events, with opinions split on the significance of Tinubu’s old poster and El-Rufai’s defection:

@VeshSa:

"I like the fact that Tinubu 2027 is now only a Yoruba agenda. That’s what nepotistic governance breeds. He’ll lose spectacularly with his brothers. Obj should be laughing at this level of parochial sentiment by a so-called 'strategist'. Rubbish."

@Chimmey2021:

"Lol... How come we still have SDP but NRC is no more? I'm sure Gen Z and most Obingos don't even know what NRC means."

@_OlayinkaAbe:

"You are clearly bought, Egbon."

@OdunayoIbitomi1:

"It seems like his party..."

@NajibHaruna_:

"El-Rufai is playing BAT’s script, he has no beef with BAT. It’s just a long game."

@okanninuola:

"So in other words, where you dey go, we don dey wait you ahead tey tey… Yoruba will say na house chair dey wait for bottom to sit… The seat wey you wan sit down, na we be the carpenter."

@DahShyGuy26:

"SDP is still Tinubu. He runs eight political parties on that ballot box for the past 20 years."

@itadaremercy:

"SDP is Tinubu, Tinubu is SDP. It is a deliberate act to clear the coast for him."

@001Rcfv:

"Tinubu is playing politics with mediocrity lol. El-Rufai is still working for BAT lol."

@Wengerite:

"Chai!! This pic just made me remember Agbalajobi of SDP and Sarumi of NRC. 'Mummy, Daddy, Agbalajobi ni ke e dibo fun' 😁."

@Official_bmgs:

"The opportunity to secure ourselves against defeat lies in our own hands, but the opportunity of defeating the enemy is provided by the enemy himself."

Source: Legit.ng