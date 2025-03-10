Port Hacourt, Rivers state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has issued a strong warning to Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara, calling for his resignation within 48 hours or face impeachment by the State House of Assembly.

Chief Tony Okocha, the APC Chairman in Rivers, delivered the ultimatum during a press briefing on Monday at his residence in Port Harcourt.

Rivers APC Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum for Governor Fubara to Resign or Face Impeachment

Source: Facebook

Okocha accused Governor Fubara of disrespecting President Bola Tinubu, following an attempt by the president to mediate the political crisis in the state.

“As a party, we have given the governor two choices: resign honourably or be impeached. This is the stance of the All Progressives Congress. He has insulted Mr. President, and we cannot tolerate that,” Okocha stated.

Supreme Court Ruling and Allegations

Okocha went on to highlight that the Supreme Court had supported their position, providing evidence that reinforced their claims against the governor.

He argued that the House of Assembly should not need to conduct further investigations into the matter.

“The offences are clear, and the Supreme Court has supported us with additional evidence. There is no need for the House of Assembly to set up a committee to probe him any further,” Okocha remarked, reiterating his call for Fubara to resign immediately.

Impeachment Imminent If Demands Are Not Met

The APC Chairman emphasized that the 48-hour window given to Governor Fubara was more than enough and that he should step down right away.

Okocha warned that the party was prepared to move forward with impeachment proceedings if the governor failed to heed their demands.

“48 hours is more than enough time. He should resign without further delay,” Okocha concluded, signaling the APC's readiness for decisive action.

Details to later..

Source: Legit.ng