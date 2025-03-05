The police have dispersed supporters of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan who stormed the national assembly to defend the embattled Kogi senator, with tear gas

This came as the Senate committee on ethics commenced the sitting to hear, and Senator Natasha was expected to appear before the panel

The protesters are also demanding a probe into the sexual harassment allegation Natasha raised against Senate President Godswill Akpabio

FCT, Abuja - The police have opened tear gas on some protesters and supporters of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who stormed the National Assembly on Wednesday, March 5, demanding an investigation into sexual harassment allegation leveled against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

It was learnt that the protesters had stormed the national assembly complex as early as 8 am. The development happened at the resumption of the plenary and the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petition hearing.

Police have dispersed pro-Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan at the National Assembly

How police disperse Natasha's supporters at NASS

However, the protesters were dispersed by the operatives of the Nigerian Police Force. The protesters then relocated to the Unity Fountain, where the demonstration continued.

The protest was a result of the clash between the Kogi Central senator and the Senate president over a sitting arrangement during plenary on February 20.

After Natasha's outburst at the Senate, the matter was referred to the Senate committee on ethics. However, a week after, Senator Natasha was in a television interview accused the Senate President of sexually harassing her and her refusal for his sexual advances has been the beginning of her challenges.

How Natasha accused Akpabio

During the interview, the senator recalled that Akpabio once told her to give him 'enjoyment' so that her bill could be passed. She further mentioned that her husband was one of her witnesses.

Earlier, the senator had a confrontation with Akpabio, where she alleged that she was tactically silenced by the Akpabio-led leadership of the Senate following his first encounter at the plenary.

Reacting to the controversies, the Alema of Warri Kingdom said he had once approached Akpabio on the allegation with maturity after his wife told him, and they all agreed to settle the matter amicably and as a family matter.

However, despite his interference, Uduaghan said Senator Natasha had continued to express concerns about the level of harassment she allegedly experienced from the Senate president.

Uduaghan further stated that his wife has always been truthful, loyal and family-oriented.

