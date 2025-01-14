President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Folashade Adekaiyaoja as DSS' deputy director general

Reports indicated that Folashade Adekaiyaoja would be the first to be appointed to the position by any Nigerian president

Folashade Adekaiyaoja's appointment was based on the recommendation of the NSA and the Director General of the DSS

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Folashade Adekaiyaoja as the Department of State Services' Deputy Director General.

The appointment of Adekaiyaoja was said to be the first of its kind by any president, and it sought to revise the secret police's structure for better performance.

Why Tinubu appoints Deputy DG of DSS

According to The Punch, the move was in tandem with the original organogram of the DSS.

The DSS was said to have been structured to accommodate no less than three deputy director generals by virtue of its hierarchy.

According to a source on Tuesday, January 14, the president's appointment and ratification were based on the recommendation of the DG through the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

“It is in line with its extant regulations and unprecedented in the history of the Secret Service,” the source said

Which state is DSS' deputy DG from?

Adekaiyaoja is a native of Kogi state, and a cross-section of the operatives has celebrated her appointment. Some officers believe she is eminently qualified for the position.

It was further gathered that President Tinubu had, in line with his promise to improve the security of life and property of Nigerians, tasked the heads of security agencies to come up with proposals on how to improve their service delivery.

“It was on this note that the President approved the DG’s recommendation, which many serving and retired officers are confident would boost career progression in the Service,” the source said.

Tinubu promised to increased security finances

Tinubu, at the investiture ceremony of the National Institute for Security Studies Executive Intelligence Management Course 17 graduates last December, promised to support the DSS and other security agencies with Artificial intelligence-powered state-of-the-art equipment to combat insecurity across the country.

Speaking through the NSA, the president stated that he was not oblivious to contemporary security challenges and charged all security agencies to synergize for the common good of Nigerians.

On assumption of office in late August 2024, the DSS Director-General, Oluwastosin Ajayi, promised sweeping reforms in the Organization, which he assured would transform the DSS into one of the world's most efficient covert Security Agencies.

