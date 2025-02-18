The leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, passed away at the ripe age of 97

Delta state - Chief (Dr) Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, OFR, CON died at the age of 97 on Monday night, February 17, 2025.

Legit.ng recalls that the death of the elder statesman Clark was announced by a representative of the family, Prof. C. C. Clark, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family said other details will be announced later.

In this article, Legit.ng highlighted some interesting facts about the late politician and leader of the Ijaw and south-south people.

According to Edwin Clark University, below are some notable facts about the late Ijaw leader.

Date of birth

Chief (Dr) Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, OFR, CON was born on May 25, 1927.

2. Education

He had his early education at the African Church School, Effurun Otor in 1938 and attended other schools at Okrika.

He trained at the Government Teacher Training College, Abraka, 1949-1953.

The Niger Delta leader studied at the Holborn College of Law, from 1961-1964.

3. Former teacher

He was headmaster of several Schools in Ofoni, Western Ijaw, Bomadi, 1955-1957 and Assistant Community Development Officer, 1957-1961.

4. Politics and appointments

Clark was appointed a Special Adviser in 1966 by the then Military Governor of the Midwestern Region.

Clark played a leading role in establishing the Midwest Institute of Technology (MIT) which transitioned into the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

5. former commissioner

He was also Commissioner for Education in 1968 and later Commissioner for Finance and Establishment under the administration of Governor Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia of the Old Bendel State.

Clark was a former Federal Commissioner for Information and the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF).

6. Former senator

He was elected a Senator in Bendel State representing Delta Zone on August 20, 1983, and was sworn in on October 7, 1983.

7. Founder of university

7. He established the Edwin Clark University in his hometown Kiagbodo in Delta state in 2015.

Edwin Clark: Jonathan, wife, others imposed Wike as River governor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Clark waded into the current political crisis in Rivers State involving the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and his political godson, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Clark made a stunning revelation about the crisis and urged the senator who represented Rivers East senatorial district, George Sekibo, to be cautious about his comments on Wike and Fubara's feud.

The elder statesman advised in an open letter to the senator, which was also sent to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, and Governor Fubara.

