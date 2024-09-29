The Edo state governorship election results were yet to stop generating reactions from concerned Nigerians days after the poll

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Eniola Daniel, a political commentator, called for patriotism from Nigerian politicians

Daniel also called on INEC to abide by the rules of the game while advocating for full electronic voting in the country

The Edo state governorship election results have continued to generate reactions from concerned Nigerians following the emergence of Monday Okpebholo, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the poll's winner.

Eniola Daniel, a political commentator, explained the major basic requirement for conducting free and fair elections in Nigeria in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng and called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to abide by the rules of the game.

Kind of leader Nigeria needs - Analyst

The analyst maintained that Nigeria needs a visionary leader who will be people-oriented and love the country and not necessarily the larger percentage of its people to be good. His statement reads:

"Let us embrace electronic voting if we want the best. Let us elect upright people into key positions.

"A nation does not need 80 per cent of its population to be good. It needs just a visionary person as a president to succeed, a person who will think about the people first and not a private jet, cars, or residential buildings for himself and the vice president, spending money lavishly to book hotels for his cronies and award contracts for himself.

"There are too many selfish Nigerians in key positions, too many people who do not think of nation-building first, and too many people who have a price. They don’t think nation first, and it seems the only thing to purge them is revolution. It seems these people will never let Nigeria succeed.

"It seems our politicians have sworn allegiance to the devil to take away people’s joy and under-develop the country. Nigeria is just the second home of the majority of our politicians now. It’s sad.

INEC knocks INEC over Edo election

Legit.ng earlier reported that INEC had been knocked over its inability to upload the complete Edo governorship election results on its IREV portal one week after the election.

Eniola Daniels, a political analyst, said in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng that the commission did not deploy electoral materials on time to the strongholds of certain political parties.

Among others, the commission was accused of not providing a level playing ground for political parties in Edo state during the election.

