The APC in Taraba state has alleged that Governor Agbu Kefas' foreign trips have not attracted investments to the state

Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, spokesperson of the PDP National Youth Group, dismissed the claims and urged the opposition party to stop with the falsehoods

Akinniyi also defended Kefas leadership and highlighted his ongoing development projects and improved workers' welfare

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, spokesperson of the PDP National Youth Group, has reacted as the All Progressives Congress (APC), accused Governor Agbu Kefas of not attracting meaningful investment to Taraba state with his costly travels.

PDP reacts as APC criticises Taraba governor over what it termed expensive foreign travels. Photo credit: Agbu Kefas

Source: Facebook

The Taraba state chapter of the APC, Youth Vanguard, urged Governor Agbu Kefas to reassess his approach and prioritise initiatives that deliver measurable benefits to the people of Taraba.

In a statement by its publicity secretary, Rikwense Muri, on Wednesday, February 12, the group, challenged the governor's frequent foreign trips and expressed disappointment over what they described as a lack of tangible economic benefits resulting from these trips.

PDP tells APC to stop the falsehoods

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, February 17, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, dismissed APC’s allegations against Governor Kefas and maintained that his administration was delivering tangible results in Taraba.

He noted that the APC was attempting to undermine the ruling PDP's reputation and the accomplishments of Governor Agbu Kefas.

"In the last three weeks, opposition parties in Taraba State have issued a flurry of statements, sponsored by local political actors, in an attempt to discredit the governor.

"It is clear that these mischievous vituperations are geared towards rubbishing the Kefas led administration. It puzzled me why foreign trips for attracting Foreign Direct Investment to Taraba appeared ineffective, reflecting the APC's primitive and backward thinking.

"The APC and PRP are confused about governance as against politics, unfortunately Tarabans are in tune with the new lease of life under Governor Agbu Kefas.

"The claim that Governor Agbu Kefas diverted N100 billion to a retired general is an outright falsehood with no factual source," Akinniyi stated.

Taraba is on the path to growth, says PDP

Speaking further, Akinniyi noted that Kefas will continue to prioritise good governance and transparency, over politics and ensure that Taraba state remains on a path of sustainable development.

The PDP chieftain stated:

"Under Governor Agbu Kefas' administration, public confidence in government has been restored, marking a return to the good old days. Taraba remains one of the few states in Nigeria where workers now earn more than double their previous salaries, following the implementation of the new minimum wage of N70,000.

"Taraba is no longer what it used to be, and residents can attest to this transformation. Contrary to claims that no projects have been executed, the Kefas-led administration has embarked on numerous developmental projects across the state.

"The APC's subpar leadership at the national level has not allowed Nigerians to fully recover, instead driving more individuals into the extreme poverty category.

"We urge the APC and PRP to refrain from spreading falsehoods and unfounded criticisms about the Architect of modern Taraba, the Governor of Taraba State, H.E. Agbu Kefas."

Activist rejects Taraba gov’s appointment

In another development, Legit.ng reported that prominent Taraba human rights activist Rikwense Muri rejected Governor Agbu Kefas's offer to serve as senior special assistant on project tracking.

While appreciating the governor’s inclusiveness, Muri emphasized adherence to the APC constitution, which discourages accepting opposition appointments without party authorisation.

Muri lauded APC-led federal investments in Taraba, reaffirming his commitment to strengthening the party and contributing to its victories across various levels of government.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng