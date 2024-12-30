A delegation of Islamic preachers, led by Alhaji Hussaini Ismail, recently visited Pastor Samuel Omajali of Deeper Life Church in Taraba to celebrate Christmas and promote interfaith harmony

The visit emphasized the commitment to peaceful coexistence and mutual understanding between Muslims and Christians in the state

Both leaders expressed their dedication to fostering unity and collaboration for a harmonious Taraba

A significant milestone in interfaith relations was marked on Sunday as a delegation of Islamic preachers, led by Alhaji Hussaini Ismail, the Special Adviser to Governor Agbu Kefas on Muslim Religious Matters, visited Pastor Samuel Omajali, the Overseer of Deeper Life Church in Taraba.

The visit, aimed at celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ with the Christian community, highlighted the commitment to fostering unity and cooperation between Muslims and Christians in the state.

Promoting peace between Muslims and Christians. Photo credit: TrophyJade45/X

Source: Getty Images

Emphasizing Peace and Understanding

During the visit, Alhaji Ismail emphasized the delegation's dedication to promoting peace and understanding between the two major faith groups.

He highlighted the importance of interfaith dialogue in building bridges of understanding and ensuring peaceful coexistence.

“This visit,” he said, “is a testament to the power of interfaith dialogue in building bridges of understanding and ensuring peaceful coexistence.”

Commitment to a United Taraba

Echoing these sentiments, Pastor Omajali expressed his commitment to collaborating in advancing Governor Kefas’ vision of a united and harmonious Taraba.

He stressed that “together, we can create a society that thrives on mutual respect and shared values.”

Pastor Omajali saw the visit as a step forward in promoting good governance and fostering interfaith harmony throughout the state.

Source: Legit.ng