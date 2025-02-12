The internal crisis rocking the PDP has taken a fresh twist as the party's National Working Committee (NWC) recognized Hon. Sunday Udeh-Okoye as the national secretary following a court ruling

The decision was reached after the judgments from the High Court of Enugu state and the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division

Following this move, the PDP NWC has disowned Senator Samuel Anyanwu and commenced the process of for INEC to recognise Okoye as its party's secretary

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has affirmed that Hon. Sunday Udeh-Okoye is the National Secretary of the party.

PDP confirms Udeh-Okoye’s as national secretary

They made this declaration after a meeting on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

Leadership reported that the decision followed extensive consideration of a memo dated February 11, 2025, presented by PDP acting national chairman, Ambassador Iliya Damagun, on the issue of the national secretary of the party.

The NWC, in considering the memo thoroughly, examined the attached documents namely;

"The Declaratory Judgement of the High Court of Enugu State, the Judgement of the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, which pronounced and declared Rt. Hon. S.K.E Udeh-Okoye as the National Secretary of the PDP; the Legal Opinion and Advice by Dr. Kabiru T. Turaki, SAN, as well as that of the National Legal Adviser of the PDP."

A statement signed by the national publicity secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said after due consideration of the memo and the attached documents, the NWC “overwhelmingly recognises, acknowledges and confirms Rt. Hon. S.K.E Udeh Okoye as the substantive National Secretary of the PDP in full compliance with and obedience to the Judgement of the Court of Appeal, recognising that there is no subsisting or superseding Judgement or Order from any Court of superior authority or hierarchy.”

Speaking further, Ologunagba added that the PDP NWC has commenced the transmission of its Resolution/Decision affirming Rt. Hon. Udeh-Okoye as the PDP National Secretary to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant bodies for recognition in line with the judgement of the Court of Appeal.

“The NWC commends all Organs, leaders, critical stakeholders and members of the PDP for their steadfastness, respect for the Rule of Law and loyalty to the Party at this critical time.

“The NWC reassures that it will continue to be guided strictly by the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), Operational Guidelines, the Rule of Law and the vision of our founding fathers for the stability and growth of the Party, entrenchment of democracy and wellbeing of Nigerians,” the PDP spokesman stated.

Anyanwu vs Okoye: Matters arising

Legit.ng earlier reported that pandemonium broke out at the PDP headquarters in Abuja during the Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting.

The chaos was caused by two PDP chieftains - Sunday Ude-Okoye and Anyanwu, vying for the position of PDP National Secretary.

It was gathered that security personnel struggled to make the fighting PDP members maintain order at the party’s secretariat.

