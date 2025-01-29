Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - A fight has broken out at the headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja during the Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting.

Pandemonium began when a party chieftain, Sunday Ude-Okoye, was denied access to the meeting.

The altercation began when a PDP chieftain, Sunday Ude-Okoye was denied access to the meeting.

As reported by TheCable, Samuel Anyanwu, and Ude-Okoye, both vying for the position of PDP National Secretary, clashed at the start of the meeting.

It was gathered that Ude-Okoye arrived he meeting some minutes after Anyanwu and was prevented from attending the meeting.

Ude-Okoye attempted to force his way in but was firmly blocked by Emmanuel Okoronkwo, a party protocol officer and Anyanwu’s aide.

It turned into a chaos after Ude-Okoye's supporters scaled the fence into PDP secretariat premises, overpowering Okoronkwo and others who had blocked the former National Youth Leader from entering the meeting hall.

Security personnel initially struggled to maintain order at the party’s secretariat. Ude-Okoye is currently outside the BoT meeting hall with his supporters.

Genesis of Anyanwu and Ude-Okoye's clash

According to Vanguard, the PDP south-east zonal executive committee had nominated Udeh-Okoye to replace Anyanwu after he became the PDP gubernatorial candidate in Imo state in 2023.

On December 20, 2024, Appeal Court sitting in Enugu upheld the removal of Anyanwu as the PDP National Secretary and affirmed Ude-Okoye as the legitimate officeholder.

However, the Court of Appeal in Abuja issued a restraining order, directing Anyanwu to remain as the PDP National Secretary until the Supreme Court resolves the ongoing appeal.

