Abuja, FCT - The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the northcentral zone has issued a strong warning to political groups it described as “faceless,” urging them to desist from attacking party leaders.

The party specifically condemned the recent media attack on Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume, which it attributed to an unregistered political group in the region.

APC passes vote of confidence on Akume, governors

In a statement issued on Saturday, February 7, in Abuja, APC national vice chairman (North-Central) Mu’azu Bawa Rijau and zonal secretary Yakubu Adamu reaffirmed their support for Akume and the five elected governors in the zone, passing a vote of confidence on them.

Rijau stressed that only the zonal leadership, as recognised by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), is authorised to speak on APC matters in the region.

He warned that no other group or individuals have the right to act on behalf of the party.

"The attention of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), North Central has been drawn to the activities of some unregistered and unrecognised support groups who are using the name of the party in the zone to attack, insult and disparage the persons, characters and reputations of some eminent leaders of the party in the zone on the media," the statement read

The APC chapter specifically condemned what it called “unwarranted attacks” on Akume, a former Benue state governor, labelling those behind the criticisms as “sponsored groups.”

Northcentral APC praises governors’ performance

The party also commended the five APC governors in the region for their leadership and contributions to infrastructure and human development.

“All our governors in the zone have remained shining stars in delivering dividends of democracy to our people,” the statement added.

Northcentral APC supports Ganduje-Led NWC

The northcentral APC further expressed support for the party’s National Working Committee, led by Chairman Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Rijau commended the APC national leadership and reaffirmed loyalty to the APC’s NWC.

Benue caucus hails Akume

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Benue State National Assembly and Federal Appointees Caucus expressed strong support and admiration for SGF Akume.

The caucus commended Akume for his exemplary service to Nigeria.

The commendation came in the wake of President Bola Tinubu’s recent cabinet reshuffle, which saw six ministers removed from office, while Akume was retained in his role.

