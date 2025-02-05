The Senate appointed Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as Chair of the Diaspora Committee, emphasizing Nigeria's engagement with its global diaspora

She pledged to enhance Nigeria’s economic growth by leveraging diaspora expertise, financial contributions, and technology transfer

Other key committee appointments include Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu for the South-East Development Commission and Sen. Babangida Hussaini for the North-West

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has been appointed as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora, a move aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s engagement with its citizens abroad.

The announcement was made by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, marking a significant step towards harnessing the potential of the Nigerian diaspora.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has been the apple of the public's eye with her impactful projects since assuming office. Image: FB/Godswil Akpabio, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Source: Facebook

Senator assures of her determination to deliver

Following her appointment, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan reaffirmed her commitment to building a strong network with Nigerian professionals and communities abroad.

Speaking to journalists, she stressed the need for strategic policies to enhance the welfare of Nigerians overseas while leveraging their expertise and financial contributions for national development.

She expressed concern over Nigeria’s slow progress in utilizing the technological expertise of its citizens abroad, in contrast to other nations such as Ghana, South Africa, and Ethiopia.

Akpoti-Uduaghan draws lessons from India's success

Citing India’s successful tech industry, which was significantly boosted by its diaspora in the United States, and Ethiopia’s thriving cotton industry supported by its expatriates in Sweden, she highlighted the immense opportunities Nigeria could harness through structured collaboration.

“Nigeria has one of the largest populations of expatriates in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. If we put a coordinated strategy in place, we can facilitate skill and technology transfer that will contribute to building a more sustainable economy,” she stated.

She also pointed out the financial impact of remittances from Nigerians abroad, which account for about six percent of the country’s GDP.

Stressing the importance of reducing transaction costs, she noted that the estimated $25 billion remitted annually could increase further if the cost of sending money home is reduced from 7.5% to 3%.

“No African country has received as much foreign inflow as Nigeria in the last decade. With the ‘Japa’ wave, this amount is likely to rise. In 2024 alone, remittance flows to Sub-Saharan Africa hit $54 billion, with Nigeria contributing over 35 percent. If we establish a Diaspora Bank, similar to Ghana’s, we can optimize these inflows,” she said.

Lawmaker promises to collaborate with crucial foreign NGOs

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan also pledged to collaborate with global organizations such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Ford Foundation, and the Rockefeller Foundation.

According to her, such partnerships will ensure effective implementation, accountability, and measurable impact in areas like education, health, and innovation.

She expressed confidence that under her leadership, the committee would drive impactful policies that would benefit both Nigeria and its diaspora community.

In addition to her appointment, the Senate named Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC-Abia) as Chairman of the South-East Development Commission, and Senator Babangida Hussaini (APC-Jigawa) as Chairman of the North-West Development Commission.

Also appointed as Vice Chairmen were Senator Mohammed Dandutse (APC-Katsina) for the North-West Development Commission and Senator Ken Eze (APC-Ebonyi) for the South-East Development Commission.

Natasha mentions actual fear of North on tax reforms

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central at the National Assembly, had said a lack of preparedness was the root cause of northern Nigeria's fear of President Bola Tinubu's proposed tax reform bills.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Israel Arogbonlo, on Thursday, January 16, the federal lawmaker made the comment during his address at the Sardauna Memorial Day in Kaduna.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng