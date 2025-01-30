Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Stockholm, Sweden - An Iraqi refugee, Salwan Momika, who burnt the Holy Quran in front of the Stockholm Central Mosque in Sweden has been shot dead.

Legit.ng recalls that Momika was initially prohibited from burning the Quran during a protest but was later allowed to do so by a court that ruled that such a ban violated his rights.

Salwan Momika was reportedly livestreaming on social media around the time he was shot. Photo credit: @Salwan_Momika1

He also laid a strip of bacon on the holy book and began stamping on it with his foot.

“With white AirPods in his ears and a cigarette hanging nonchalantly from his mouth, he then desecrated the Quran repeatedly on Wednesday by tearing it up and lighting it on fire.”

Several countries reacted and condemned the act in its totality with some summoning the Swedish Ambassador

Momika was killed in an apartment in Södertälje, Stockholm, on Wednesday evening, January 29, 2025.

As reported by BBC, Stockholm police have arrested five people after the man, who is in his 40s was shot dead overnight.

The police in a statement said officers were called to a suspected shooting at an apartment in Hovsjö around 23:11 local time (22:11 GMT) on Wednesday.

The deceased was found with gunshot wounds and taken to hospital. The police disclosed the man died on Thursday morning, January 30, 2025.

According to local media, Momika was shot dead while livestreaming on social media.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said there was "obviously a risk that there were links to foreign powers."

Kristersson added that Sweden's security services were involved in the investigation following the tragic incident.

Legit.ng also reported that a prominent blogger and traditional religion devotee, Balogun Aaba (Odofin of Iseyin) was arrested, allegedly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Embattled Balogun Aaba was arrested for burning the Holy Qur’an, an act that created tension between idol worshippers and the Muslim community in Oyo state.

Legit.ng recalls that in 2023, Balogun Aaba's co-traditionalist, Abdulazeez Adegbola, a.k.a Tani Olohun, was arrested and prosecuted for the same offence in a much-followed case.

“I didn’t know burning Qur’an is an offence”

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that a popular Kwara traditionalist, Abdulazeez Adegbola, fondly called Tani Olohun, accepted his mistakes and urged the entire Muslim community to show him mercy.

The traditionalist, who was granted bail on Thursday, November 16, 2024 said he was unaware that burning the Qur'an was a big offence.

He urged Muslims to forgive him while noting he won't repeat such a mistake and he won't post negative videos on social media.

