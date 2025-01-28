Niger state in north central has experienced another fuel tanker explosion at its Kusogbogi in Agaie Local Government Area (LGA).

According to reports, the incident happened at the boundary between the Agaie and Lapai LGAs of the state.

Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger: Another explosion has rocked Niger state Photo Credit: @HonBago

Source: Facebook

Sources who witnessed the incident disclosed that the incident happened around 6 am on Tuesday, January 28, adding that no life was lost in the incident.

Daily Trust reported that Mallam Mahmud Abubakar, a resident in the Lapai area of the state, disclosed that the tanker fell and caught fire in its attempt to overtake another truck.

The resident further revealed that the tanker exploded on the spot last week.

He attributed the Tuesday incident to overspeeding and loss of control. However, he said that last week's explosion happened when the tanker rammed into a stationary truck which was packed by the road, which led to the truck getting burnt.

Earlier, it was reported that the devastating fuel tanker explosion happened over a week ago at Dikko in the Gurara LGA of Niger State. No less than 98 people died in the incident, several people were injured.

The incident escalated when the people in the area gathered to collect the spilt fuel. The development led to a sudden ignite and the blast was massive.

Reacting to the incident, President Bola Tinubu directed that the victims in the incident should be moved to the Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital for advanced medical care.

Similarly, a fuel-laden tanker explosion at the Ugwu-Onyeama axis of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, on Saturday, January 25, left about 18 people dead and several vehicles completely burnt.

Chief Okwudili Ohaa, director of the Enugu State Fire Service, confirmed the incident.

Ohaa stated that the fire lasted over an hour before the firefighters from the service could manage to extinguish the flames.

Ohaa mentioned that the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and other security agencies are working to evacuate the charred remains of the victims.

Furthermore, the FRSC official disclosed that at least eight vehicles were burnt in the inferno, and numerous road users, who fled for safety, are believed to have sustained injuries.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng