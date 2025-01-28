Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, said the Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, knelt before FCT minister Nyesom Wike in 2018 to collect campaign funds.

Dogara said Wike gave Mohammed funds to sponsor his 2019 governorship campaign.

Dogara says Wike did not demand anything in return nor place any condition for helping Bala Mohammed. Photo credit: Yakubu Dogara/Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS/@SenBalaMohammed

Source: UGC

He said this in a statement issued on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, Guardian reports.

“I need to remind Governor Bala Mohammed that in the 2018 PDP gubernatorial primaries when we were not too sure he would win because, his then major opponent, Senator Abdul Ningi was the one who constituted the State party structure and had a bosom friend as Party chairman, it was Wike we turned to for help.”

According to Dogara, Wike directed a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Dan Osi Orbih to deliver the party’s governorship ticket to Mohammed with his interventions.

The former Speaker said after Mohammed clinched the PDP ticket they discovered the former FCT minister had no money for his campaigns let alone for other PDP candidates.

“To cut the long story short, we passed the night at the Government house and the next morning Wike called and directed that his cash assistance be handed over to me to pass to Bala. I said, your Excellency, it’s better I call him so that he can collect the assistance himself lest he thinks you are still angry with him.

“I sent for Bala and when he came Wike’s aide handed over the package to him and he collected it while almost kissing the ground. Wike therefore gave us the lifeline we needed to kick-start Bala’s campaigns. If Bala has forgotten how much we left with that day, I will remind him.”

He said that was not the only time Wike helped Bala with resources and logistics to win and become the governor in 2019.

Dogara further stated that Wike did not demand anything in return nor place any condition for all that he did for Mohammed.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mohammed lambasted Wike over his recent media chat, where he was accused of denigrating the PDP.

In a statement, Governor Bala maintained that the PDP gave the platform for Wike to rise to stardom in politics but allowed himself to be used against them.

The governor, who also doubled as the chairman of the PDP governors' forum, alleged that Wike thrived on drama and divisiveness despite his status.

Fubara makes promise to Wike's rival Bala Mohammed

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that in the wake of his prolonged feud with Wike, Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, declared his readiness to take bold and decisive actions.

Fubara spoke during his visit to Governor Mohammed, on Saturday evening, January 25, 2025.

Legit.ng reports that Senator Mohammed is a top rival of Governor Fubara's predecessor, Wike, all of whom are PDP chieftains.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng