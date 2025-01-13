Ogun State Deputy Governor Noimot Salako-Oyedele has been seen in a trending video introducing his daughter to the sons of Nigerian billionaire industrialist, Razaq Okoya

The incident reportedly happened at the billionaire's birthday celebration, which featured many Nigerian dignitaries

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the video and expressed their views about the development

Mixed reactions followed the moment the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, introduced her daughter to the sons of Nigerian billionaire industrialist Razaq Okoya.

The incident happened at the birthday celebration of the billionaire, which many Nigerian dignitaries attended.

How the Ogun deputy governor introduced her daughter to Okoya's son Photo Credit: @NoimotOyedele

Source: Twitter

The trending video has been generating reactions from Nigerians, who are making different opinions about the moment.

Why are Okoya's sons trending?

Okoya's sons have been in the news recently for abusing the naira while making a promotional video for a new song.

The Nigeria Police Force has detained a yet-to-be-named officer seen in the viral video with the sons of the billionaire businessman abusing the naira.

Why police detained officers in viral video

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of Nigeria's police force, announced the officer's arrest on his social media handle on Friday, January 10.

According to Adejobi, the police officer's actions, as captured in the viral video, were unethical and contrary to the force's values. He revealed that the police force was taking disciplinary action to sanction the misconduct.

In the video, the officer was seen holding the stacks of currency. The act violates Section 21(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, 2007, which prohibits the abuse of the national currency.

Okoya's sons, Noimot's daughter's video

Below are some of Nigerians' reactions to the video:

G.O.C commented:

"You see, as rich people dey run things if to say na party for trenches na soso gossip them go sitdown dey gossip says the party rice no get salt."

Lucky reacted:

"Okoya’s sons are the next big thing in the entertainment industry".

Mahmood commented:

"The scene is who is who children attended; connection continues from them, they will later marry them, billionaires to Billionaires."

Otumba tweeted:

"This life, I must make money and be well connected; that's the only way to go."

AbdulSalam said:

"We keep pushing. May God grant all our hustle."

See the video of the moment here:

EFCC invites Okoya's sons

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly sent an invitation to two sons of Razaq Okoya, a billionaire industrialist.

The billionaire's sons Subomi and Wahab were invited in connection to an alleged naira abuse.

Michael Wetkas, the acting director of the EFCC in Lagos, signed the invitation to the billionaire's children in a letter.

According to the invitation, the Okoya brothers were to report to the head operational team of the anti-graft agency at the 15A Awolowo Road office at 10 am on Monday, January 13, The Cable reported.

Source: Legit.ng