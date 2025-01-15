The Zonal Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra South has made known their preferred candidate for the upcoming bye-election

The Anambra South executives have declared their support for Chief Dozie Ikedife Jr (Ikenga Nnewi)

The executive members said Ikedife is the perfect person to replace and complete the tenure of late Senator Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah

Nnewi, Anambra state - The Zonal Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra South Senatorial District has unanimously endorsed Chief Dozie Ikedife Jr (Ikenga Nnewi) to complete the tenure of the late Senator Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah.

Legit.ng recalls that Ubah, who represented Anambra South in the senate died in a London hospital in the United Kingdom in July 2024.

Ikedife was endorsed during the extraordinary meeting of the Anambra South APC Executive Committee at his country home.

This was contained in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

The APC Zonal Chairman, Chief Izu Okeke, said the fact that the Anambra South Senatorial seat was occupied by Late Ubah (Ebubechukwuzo) who hailed from Nnewi, it was only fitting that his replacement at the Senate who will complete his remaining tenure should also come from Nnewi in the spirit of natural justice.

Okeke said the APC family in Anambra South is unanimously and solidly behind Chief Ikedife's quest to vie for the Anambra South Senatorial seat as the party's candidate in the upcoming by-election.

He added that the APC thought it wise to concede the senatorial ticket to someone within his political family who could properly carry on with the aspirations of the late Senator Ubah for the remainder of his supposed tenure at the Senate.

According to Okeke, Ikedife is the perfect individual to take up the leadership burden left behind by Ubah.

He described Chief Ikedife as a deep-rooted grassroots politician who will easily command a grassroots following and rally voters to his cause.

Ikedife is the incumbent South East APC Zonal Organising Secretary.

He is sad to understand the ideology and needs of the APC at different levels and will therefore easily carry his base along once victory is secured.

The Zonal Executive Committee also unanimously passed a resolution appealing to all the APC 2025 governorship aspirants to join hands to support Ikedife to win the senatorial by-election.

They said Ikedife’s victory would be a big statement of intent to anyone who is watching the political evolution in Anambra state ahead of the 2025 governorship election.

Ikedife in his acceptance remarks, thanked the party for the confidence reposed in him and promised not to let the party and the people of Anambra South down.

He appealed to the Local Government Chairmen in the zone to work in synergy with the Zonal officers and stakeholders in their various LGAs to ensure total victory for the party in the coming by-election.

Apart from Okeke, other members of the Zonal Executive Committee present at the crucial endorsement meeting include:

1. Uche Nkeonye - Zonal Secretary

2. Chinyere Ezechukwu - Woman Leader

3. Ignatius Mgbereta - Youth Leader

4. Frank Ewuzie - Zonal D/E

5. Hero Emmanuel - Zonal Organizing Secretary

6. Bonti Onuigbo - Zonal Publicity Secretary

7. Ozoemena Unaegbu - Zonal Legal Adviser

8. Emma Anadi - Zonal Financial Secretary

The state officers present include:

1. J. C. Okeke - State Organizing Secretary.

2. Kenechukwu Udechukwu - Financial Secretary

3. Onyebuchi Nwafor - Leader PLWD

4. Ezenwaka - State Deputy Treasurer

The APC Local Government Chairmen present include:

1. Innocent Orizu - Nnewi North

2. Aguata

3. Hon Callistus Siasia Obinakaba - Ihiala

4. Mazi Chidi Orjika - Nnewi South

