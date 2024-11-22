Anambra state governor, Chukwuma Charles Soludo shared his last moments with late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah

The APGA governor said he asked Senator Ubah if he was nursing an ambition for something during their last discussion

Ubah was laid to rest on Friday, November 22, amidst tears at his country home in Umuanukam, Otolo Nnewi, Anambra state

Nnewi, Anambra state - Late Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, has been laid to rest amidst tears at his country home in Umuanukam, Otolo Nnewi, Anambra state.

Legit.ng reported that Ubah who represented Anambra South Senatorial District died in London, United Kingdom in July 2024.

Ubah’s funeral service took place at St. Peter Clever Parish, on Friday, November 22.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, the burial of the former Anambra senator witnessed the presence of dignitaries, friends, and family members.

Bishop of Ekwulobia, Peter Cardinal Okpaleke, said Ubah’s commitment to service and his exemplary life should serve as a model for others to emulate.

“We must strive to live a life that will be remembered for good. We must touch lives, we must make a difference, and we must leave a lasting legacy.”

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo shared his last moments with Ubah as he paid tribute to the late senator.

Soludo expressed shock and sadness at Ubah's sudden passing as it was not part of their discussion.

“I still remember when we met sometime in May, and I asked him if he was nursing an ambition for something.

“He told me that he also wanted to be part of it, and he said that the only way out is for Sir Emeka Offor to convene a meeting at our instance.”

