The EFCC has been asked to investigate the financial activities of the socio-cultural organization Ohanaeze Ndigbo

The youth wing of the organisation made the call on the EFCC in the name of financial transparency and accountability

According to the Ohanaeze youth, the leadership of the group have not been giving accounts of money donated into the organisation's account

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the leadership of the socio-cultural organization Ohanaeze Ndigbo. The youth wing alleges that the organization's leadership has been involved in financial impropriety and mismanagement of funds.

They are demanding that the EFCC probe the organization's accounts and activities to ensure transparency and accountability. The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council has been critical of the organization's leadership, accusing them of corruption and abuse of power. They claim that the leadership has failed to account for funds received from donors and members and has instead used the organization's resources for personal gain.

Youths called on EFCC to probe Ohanaeze Ndigbo Photo Credit: @Ohanaezendigboo

Source: Twitter

Why youths want EFCC to probe Ohanaeze

The Guardian reported that the youth wing is seeking the EFCC's intervention to ensure that the organization's leadership is held accountable for their actions. The call for an EFCC probe is not the first time the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council has clashed with the organization's leadership.

In the past, the youth wing has accused the leadership of being out of touch with the needs and concerns of Igbo youths. The current call for an EFCC probe is seen as an escalation of the youth wing's efforts to hold the leadership accountable and to promote transparency and accountability within the organization.

The EFCC has not yet responded to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council's call for a probe. However, the commission has a mandate to investigate allegations of financial impropriety and corruption, and it is likely that they will take the youth wing's allegations seriously. If the EFCC does launch an investigation, it could have significant implications for Ohanaeze Ndigbo's leadership and the organization as a whole.

How Igbo stopped the 1966 military coup

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iwuanyanwu washed clean the Igbo from the 1966 bloody military coup that Chukwuma Nzeogwu and Emmanuel Ifeajuna led.

Iwuanyanwu stated that Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi, another Igbo from Umuahia, mobilized to stop the deadly coup.

Multiple sources reported that the brutal coup by Nzeogwu and Ifeajuna toppled Nigeria's democracy in its 6th year and produced an Igbo as the first military head of state who did not hand over power to a democratic government until he was assassinated.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng