The planned introduction of the Shari’ah court in Oyo state has stirred a fresh controversy in the polity

Interestingly, the planned introduction of the Shari’ah Court, organised by the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria has been postponed

However, the Yoruba elders on the platform of “Yoruba Regional Alliance (YRA), have condemned the move and cited reasons why it should be suspended

The recent announcement regarding the inauguration of a Shari’ah court in Oyo town has sparked significant concern among Yoruba elders, who are sounding alarms about the potential disruption to peace in Yorubaland.

Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (Oyo State chapter) earlier postponed the Sharia Court inauguration previously scheduled for January 11, 2025.

In a statement signed by the Khadimul Muslimeen of Oyo Kingdom, Imam Daud Igi Ogun, the group confirmed the decision to suspend the event.

The inauguration was set to take place at the Muslim Community Islamic Centre in Oyo, with prominent figures such as Bashorun of Oyo land, High Chief Yusuf Akinade Olayinka 1, and Alhaji Tajudeen Kamorise as key dignitaries, The Punch reported.

Yoruba elders oppose Shari’ah court in Oyo, explain why

Speaking on the development, the Yoruba elders on the platform of “Yoruba Regional Alliance (YRA),” on Tuesday, January 14, in Ibadan, issued a strong condemnation of the move.

Vanguard reported on Wednesday, January 15, that the elders labelled the move as a direct threat to the harmony and cultural fabric of the southwest region.

Speaking during press a press conference held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ Press Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan, the leader of the group, Comrade Opeoluwa Akinola stated that the planned introduction could incite unrest and conflict in Oyo state.

He noted that:

“This is an insidious move to disrupt the progress and pace of development that Oyo state is experiencing,” urging for the initiative’s total cancellation.

“The Yoruba people have a long-standing tradition of religious tolerance, coexisting peacefully with diverse faiths, including Christianity, Islam, and traditional Yoruba beliefs.”

The elders stressed that the rich cultural heritage of Yorubaland has been maintained for generations, and they viewed the introduction of a Shari’ah court as a grave threat to the balance.

YRA, however, called for swift action from local leaders, urging them to prioritise the preservation of peace and social harmony.

“The mantra of ‘To bury the Quran and the Jihad sword in the sea’ must be a guiding principle for our leaders,” they insisted.

