Days after former Ekiti governor Ayodele Fayose expressed support for Biodun Oyebanjo's re-election in Ekiti guber 2026, his brother, Emmanuel Fayose, has also declared interest

Emmanuel Fayose, a member of the opposition PDP, expressed optimism that he would pick his party's ticket and win

The younger Fayose said his brother's political choice has nothing to do with his governorship ambition

Ekiti - Emmanuel Fayose, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has declared his intention to join the governorship race in Ekiti state scheduled for 2026.

He made the declaration in a statement on Friday, January 10.

Legit.ng gathers that the PDP chieftain is the immediate younger brother of the state’s former governor, Ayodele Fayose.

Why I'm interested in Ekiti guber race - Fayose

Fayose said he is entering the race because he wants to revamp Ekiti and return the state to growth and development.

“I am in the race to dislodge the Oyebanji-led government, and eventually, if I win, I will run an inclusive government that would steer Ekiti in the right direction," he said.

Legit.ng notes that Fayose's elder brother and former governor, Ayodele Fayose, is backing the incumbent governor, Biodun Oyebanji, for the second term.

The former Ekiti state governor was said to have informed President Bola Tinubu of his decision to back Oyebanji's re-election during a recent meeting in Lagos.

My brother is on his own - Fayose

Commenting on his elder brother's decision, Fayose said his morale was not dampened. He vowed to shock his brother by picking the PDP form.

He also expressed optimism that the Ekiti people would back him all the way to win.

His words:

“His (Ayodele Fayose's) choice and preferences will not and cannot in any way impact negatively on my bid as we are separate entities pursuing different goals.”

He also called on his supporters to remain steadfast and resolute in their quest for positive change, adding that come 2026, the PDP will return to power to rebuild the state.

Ekiti state is one of the states in Nigeria whose governorship elections are conducted off-cycle, not during general elections.

Gubernatorial elections are typically held simultaneously with general elections every four years. However, eight states conduct their elections separately in what is called ‘off-cycle elections.’ This is mainly due to electoral disputes and court rulings.

