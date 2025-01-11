Former President Muhammadu Buhari's ex-special adviser on political matters, Babafemi Ojudu, has said he plotted and scripted the removal of former Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti

Ojudu said though he was not a senator then, but a journalist who had money and was also bankrolled by some friends to make the impeachment possible

The former presidential aide noted that he used ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo to achieve his objective, and when the former president realised he was used, he fought back

Babafemi Ojudu, the former special adviser on political matters to the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, has claimed to have scripted and plotted the removal of the former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose.

The former presidential aide's plan worked out with the support of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. He disclosed this while speaking on Edmund Obilo's state affairs podcast, published on Thursday, January 9.

Ojudu confessed to scripting and plotting the impeachment of Fayose Photo Credit: @Icon_Ayodeji, @BabafemiOjudu, @Oolusegun_obj

Source: Twitter

Ojudu's comment reads in part:

“I plotted and scripted the impeachment of Fayose in Ekiti. I used Obasanjo, and when he realized it, he fought back against me."

Fayose's impeachment: Ojudu signed deals with Obasanjo

He further disclosed that he signed an agreement with Obasanjo that Fayose should be impeached but that his deputy should be retained. He revealed that he took all the Ekiti lawmakers to Lagos state and lodged them in hotels.

According to the former presidential aide, he "was feeding and taking them around" during their stay in Lagos to execute the governor's impeachment.

He stressed that he was not a senator as of then and that he was just a journalist "who had money," and some of his friends also bankrolled him. According to him, the lawmakers were not happy with Fayose. He saw the weak spot within them and exploited it to impeach the governor.

Why Obasanjo fought Ojudu on Fayose's impeachment

Ogudu further recalled that former President Obasanjo was very angry with how things played out, and "the deputy governor soldiers to return to Ekiti" declared herself the state's governor.

On getting to Ekiti, Ogudu said he called on the people of the state to resist the deputy governor, and the Obasanjo's government had no alternative but to declare an emergency on Ekiti.

He concluded that:

“Fayose sued me for libel, and Falana was my lawyer. I went to court and presented my facts, by the time we finished, Justice Daramola told Fayose, ‘You have no honour and integrity.'”

Fayose's tenure as Ekiti governor

Fayose was elected the second governor of Ekiti in 2003. During the general elections, he defeated the incumbent, former Governor Niyi Adebayo. However, his tenure was cut short by his impeachment on October 16, 2006.

The former governor, Fayose, also made a comeback in 2014 when he won the governorship election under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Fayose had remained a strong force in the politics of Ekiti, even after leaving the office over six years ago.

See the video of Ojudu's comment here:

Nigeria's sovereignty: How Obasanjo stopped Gaddafi - Omokri

Legit.ng earlier reported that records showed how Olusegun Obasanjo, the former Nigerian president, used his ex-minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, to stop the late Muammar Gaddafi, the late former Libyan leader, from defending Nigeria's sovereignty.

The late Gaddafi was said to have attempted to come into Nigeria with armed security details but was stopped on two occasions.

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, narrated the incident while condemning the recent actions of Burkinabe President, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, who met the newly sworn-in Ghanaian President, John Mahama, with a weapon.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng