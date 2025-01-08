Anambra 2025: Former Abuja LG Chairman Joins APC Ahead of Guber Election
- Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu (Ikukuoma), has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra state
- The former AMAC chairman and former member of the Federal House of Representatives declared his intention to contest for the Anambra governorship election
- The Osumenyi APC Ward 1 Chairman, Hon. Ikechukwu Onyeka, welcomed Ukachukwu into the APC in the Nnewi South local government
Nnewi South LGA, Anambra state - The former Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) chairman, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu (Ikukuoma), has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra state ahead of the 2025 governorship election.
Ukachukwu declared his ambition to contest for the November 8, 2025, governorship election in the state.
He was welcomed and received by the Osumenyi APC Ward 1 Chairman, Hon. Ikechukwu Onyeka, alongside other ward executive members in the Nnewi South local government area on Tuesday, January 7.
Ukachukwu, a former member of the Federal House of Representatives representing Abuja Area Council said he joined the APC to link Anambra state to the center (Abuja).
According to the Nigerian Tribune, he stated this while speaking to newsmen shortly after the event.
“I decided to join the ruling party and contest for the governorship position after several calls and intense persuasion by concerned individuals, civil society organizations, and political groups, particularly the Sustenance of Faith in Governance (SOFIG), Ikemba Frontiers, Ifeanyi Ubah Foundation, 21/21 Movement, Integrity Movement, and Golden Ladies, urging me to contest for the governorship position in the state.
“I am running for the governorship election to sustain the tempo of good governance that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has initiated in Nigeria."
Anambra 2025: “Soludo's sack date has been fixed”
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Francis Okoye, reacted to the announced date for the 2025 Anambra governorship election.
Okoye said Saturday, November 8, 2025, is the fixed date for the sack of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo.
He explained the strategy the APC has adopted to take over power from Governor Soludo and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)
