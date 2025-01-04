President Bola Tinubu's appointee and the executive chairmen of the FIRS, Zacch Adelabu Adedeji, has dismissed the claim of a plan to dump the executive cabinet

Adedeji made the clarification as he clarified that he will not be contesting for the Oyo state governorship election in the 2027 election

The FIRS boss maintained that his focus is on achieving success in his current position and would not want to be distracted

Zacch Adelabu Adedeji, the executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has dismissed the report of a plan to dump President Bola Tinubu's cabinet ahead of the 2027 election to contest the governorship seat in Oyo state.

Despite being mentioned as a top contender for the position, Adedeji has dispelled any notions of ambition, stating that he's focused on his current task.

Zacch Adedeji says he will not contest in 2027 Oyo governorship election Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @FIRSNigeria

Source: Twitter

Surprise as FIRS boss dismissed contesting Oyo governorship

Adedeji's decision may surprise some, given his experience in Oyo State politics. He previously served as Commissioner for Finance from 2011 to 2015. However, Adedeji has emphasized that he's committed to his current role and doesn't want to be distracted. He's asked for prayers and support to "end well" with his current endeavours.

Interestingly, some stakeholders had been rooting for Adedeji to run for governor, citing his expertise in revenue generation as a major asset for the state. They believed he could replicate his successes at the FIRS in Oyo State, modernizing the tax system and increasing internally generated revenue.

Despite Adedeji's decision not to run, his legacy in Oyo State politics and his achievements at the FIRS are still worth noting. President Tinubu appointed him in September 2023 to head the FIRS, a role that has allowed him to make significant contributions to Nigeria's tax administration system.

See the video here:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng