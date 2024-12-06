The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) recently celebrated a monumental moment under the leadership of Zacch Adedeji

Adedeji has been credited for the introduction of a performance-based promotion system

Adedeji’s tenure has also seen a historic revenue collection milestone, the highest in FIRS' history

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) recently celebrated a monumental moment under Zacch Adedeji, the agency’s Executive Chairman.

The event marked a turning point in FIRS' 70-year history, showcasing significant reforms that have reshaped the institution's operations and the welfare of its workforce.

Adedeji introduces a performance-based promotion model

Adedeji is credited with introducing a performance-based promotion system that has replaced the previously arduous advancement process.

Reacting to this development, Arabinrin Aderonke, a tax analyst, highlighted the change, stating that he has simplified the process, making lives easier for staff while promoting fairness and transparency.

This reform has boosted morale and aligned with FIRS' slogan: “Simplifying Tax, Maximizing Revenue.”

Adedeji’s tenure has also seen a historic revenue collection milestone, the highest in FIRS' history. This achievement stems from his modernisation of tax systems, automation of processes, and promotion of a culture of excellence.

He is concurrently championing the Tax Reform Bill, which aims to unify tax codes, eliminate redundancies, and foster economic growth.

Adedeji highlights the benefits of the new Tax Reform Bill

Addressing stakeholders, Adedeji emphasised that the reform would reduce administrative burdens, allowing businesses and government to focus on growth.

Celebrating Adedeji’s leadership reflects his dual commitment to national progress and workforce welfare.

Aderonke's vision goes beyond policy adjustments: “It’s about building a country that promotes growth while ensuring that the benefits of tax reform reach both businesses and citizens.”

Under his guidance, FIRS is poised for long-term impact, marking a new era in Nigeria’s tax administration.

FIRS rakes in N5.5 trillion in tax revenue in 6 months

Legit.ng previously reported that FIRS collected a total tax revenue of N5.5 trillion for six months from January to June 2023.

Legit.ng earlier reported that FIRS set a new record after collecting over N10 trillion in revenue in 2022. It was the first time the revenue agency crossed the N10 trillion mark in tax revenue collection.

According to a statement released by the agency on Thursday, Premium Times reported that the new record is the most significant tax income collection the Service has ever seen in the first half of a fiscal year.

