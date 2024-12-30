Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Lafia, Nasarawa State - Governor Abdullahi Sule has suspended the chairman and members of the Nasarawa state Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

The TSC chairman and other over alleged illegal recruitment of over 1,000 teachers.

The Commission carried out teachers’ recruitment without due process and approval. Photo credit: Sule Abdullahi

Source: Facebook

According to Leadership, Governor Sule directed that a three-man committee be set up to investigate the scandal after which appropriate actions will be taken.

It was gathered that the Commission carried out teachers’ recruitment without due process and approval.

Governor Sule had in February 2023 hinted at plans to recruit 1,000 additional teachers to address the shortage of manpower in the State’s teaching service.

The commission inflated the figure by engaging over 1,000 teachers more than the approved figure.

The anomaly in the recruitment exercise was made known after the TSC could not pay the salaries of the illegal engaged teachers following Governor Sule’s directive.

The non-payment of salaries generated public outcry necessitating

Governor Sule summoned a meeting of the TSC members and other officials of the State’s Ministry of Education.

It was during the meeting that members of the commission admitted to employing over 1,000 teachers without due approval.

It was leant that allegations of racketeering also trailed the recruitment process.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng